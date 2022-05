Victoria, Texas – According to officials with the Victoria Fire Department, around 6 o’clock Wednesday evening, a man suffered an electrical shock while working on a power pole located near the corner of Plover and LaValliere streets. Upon arrival, paramedics said the man was alert and conscious. The individual was transported to a local hospital. The electric shock caused many homes along LaValliere and Plover streets to lose power. This accident is still under investigation at this time.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO