Jamestown, ND

Blue Jay Athletic Summer Development Begins May 31st

By Jarin Matheny
 2 days ago

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Summer Strength and Conditioning Program “BAD22” is returning to Jamestown High School for the 10th consecutive summer. Middle and High School students can participate...

Hi-Liners Softball for 5/19 PPD, Updated Schedule

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to VCHS Activities Director Mike Schultz, today’s Hi-Liners softball game has been postponed. The game will be made up on Saturday May21st at 2:30pm. Saturday May 21st Schedule:. (Varsity) – 10:30am – Shanley @ Valley City – (Senior Day)
VALLEY CITY, ND
Amber Knutson Signs to Play Golf at VCSU

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Thursday Valley City High School Senior Amber Knutson signed her letter of intent to continue her golfing career in the city that she grew up in. Knutson will join the Valley City State University golf team this upcoming fall. Amber wasn’t always a...
VALLEY CITY, ND
SNR Black Sox Defeat KC Wolves 14-7

STEELE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) In a first round game of the Region 3 Baseball tournament, Sheyenne/New Rockford scored three runs in the top of the first and never looked back as they upset the number three seed in the tournament, the Kidder County Wolves, 14-7. The Number six seeded Black Sox improve to 3-10 overall, they did not win an entire region game all regular season, KC drops to 11-6 overall.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
Oakes Falls in Region 1 Tournament Opener

KINDRED, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oak Grove Grovers defeated the Oakes Tornadoes in the first round of the 2022 Region 1 Baseball Tournament by a final score of 14-4 on Thursday afternoon. The Grovers started their scoring early and often with four runs in the top of the first...
KINDRED, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
Region 1 Baseball Tournament Set

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After a convincing victory last night, the Oakes Tornadoes know who they are playing in the first round of the Region 1 Baseball Tournament on Thursday. The Tornadoes earned the #4 seed in the tournament and will face the #5 seed Oak Grove on Thursday,...
OAKES, ND
VCSU Softball Season Ends with Loss to Saints at NAIA Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team concluded its season at the NAIA Softball Championships Tuesday after a 4-1 loss to No. 17 Our Lady of the Lake. VCSU has had a historical season, setting numerous season, career and team records, while making its second...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Jamestown Parks & Rec Expects Busy Summer

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Parks & Recreation knows this summer will be chockfull of events and utilization of their facilities as Memorial Day quickly approaches. Executive Director Amy Walters says one of their amenities they’d like everyone to know about is their Community Bike Fleet. Walters added...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Blue Jays Get Big Victories Over Saints

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A seven-run fifth inning led the Blue Jay baseball team to a 10-0 win over Bismarck St. Mary’s in five innings on Tuesday night at Jack Brown Stadium. Jamestown grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second after Carson Orr doubled with one...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Bill Nelson
Oakes Offense Overwhelms HFCTRL

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes handled their business with no problem in their regular-season finale against HFCTRL by a final score of 18-1. Almost all of Oakes’ offense came from the fifth inning on. The Pirates scored the first run in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from junior pitcher Jarrett Fredrickson, but that would be all the offense they could muster. The Tornadoes retaliated in the second inning with senior outfielder David Schmitz who scored on an infield error. Junior outfielder Gaven Christianson scored on another error and senior infielder Howie Neustel reached home on a wild pitch in the third inning. The first RBI for Oakes came in the fourth inning off the bat of junior catcher Xavier Vossler with a double that brought home senior pitcher Michael Iverson. The fifth inning is when the Tornadoes’ offense saw Fredrickson for the third time around, and they had his number. They put up five runs to put the game out of reach. Oakes remained relentless by scoring nine more runs in the sixth inning just for insurance.
OAKES, ND
Hi-Liners Tennis Takes Down Grand Forks Red River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-liners tennis team continued their winning ways on Monday as they defeated Grand Forks Red River. Below are the results. (Valley City listed first) Valley City 5. Grand Forks Red River 4. Singles:. Breck Sufficool defeated Claire Huebner 6-2, 6-4 Olivia...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Spring Planting Finally Underway

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Spring planting is underway across the state of North Dakota. NDSU Barnes County Extension Service Agent Alicia Harstad said heavy rainfall saturated fields in the area, so farmers are running up against planting deadlines. She said some farmers maybe looking at Prevent Plant acres....
VALLEY CITY, ND
JRMC Welcomes New Urologist to Staff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) has added to their Urology department with the hiring of Dr. Brent Williams. He joins Dr. Christopher Cost as the second Urologist at the hospital. A native of Cavalier, Dr. Williams previously worked in Fargo and offered outreach urology...
JAMESTOWN, ND
#Jamestown High School
Rich Schueneman Receives Leadership Award

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) selected Rich Schueneman as Civil Servant of the Year in the leadership category. On Wednesday, May 18th, USACE, St. Paul District commander Col. Karl Jansen presented the award to Schueneman. Jansen said Schueneman was nominated due to his outstanding service to the Corps of Engineers, their customers and his community.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Stop Soldier Suicide 5K Run/Walk May 21 In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A few people with Stop Soldier Suicide will hold a 5K Run/Walk Saturday in Valley City to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide. Wyatt Hatcher died from suicide in November of 2021, he was 24, his mother Laurie said since his...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Carrington Improves to 6-3 in Region 3 Play

TOLNA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals had two Region 3 games in Tolna on Monday, as their home field at Carrington City Park is still to wet to play on, they have not had one home game this spring season. The Cardinals pick up two important victories in the region, both 5-2 scores over Dakota Prairie/Midkota/Lakota/Griggs County and Sheyenne/New Rockford to improve to 6-3 in the region and 6-4 overall. DP/M/L/GC drops to 4-5 in the region and 5-6 overall, SNR drops to 0-8 in R3 and 2-10 overall.
CARRINGTON, ND
Brooks Named VCSU Vice President For Academic Affairs

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has selected Larry Brooks as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Brooks will begin in June to transition into the role with the current VPAA Dr. Margaret Dahlberg. Dahlberg will retire this summer after 26 years on...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Hours Reduced for Afterschool Program in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Afterschool Program in Jamestown will look different when school reconvenes in the Fall of 2022. In a release from the South East Education Cooperative (SEEC), the afterschool programs have seen a continual decrease in funding. “While the program is allowed to charge participation fees,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Jamestown Man on Receiving End of Viral Philanthropy

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Darrel Goodroad has owned and operated C/TNT Cards in Jamestown for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, May 17th, he was the unexpected recipient of a viral TikTok creator’s philanthropy. Jimmy Kellogg, better known as Jimmy Darts to his 8 million followers on TikTok,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Packers Score Early, Pick Up Win Over Hi-Liners

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners baseball club was looking to get back into the win column on Monday. Hi-Liners were hosting the West Fargo Packers, and it was the road team who would score first and pick up the win 8-3 over Valley City. West...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Local Racer Raising Funds for Cancer Care

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown racer is dedicating space on his car to help raise money for the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Cancer Center. Brian Hanson Jr. has sold sponsorships and decals to help give back in a way to keep people off the road who may need cancer care. He says one of those patients who were saved miles was his dad, who was diagnosed with lung cancer twice.
JAMESTOWN, ND

