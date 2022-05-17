OK state budget agreement reached by legislators
Oklahoma legislative leaders announced they reached an agreement on the state budget and are sending it to Gov. Kevin Stitt for approval.
The proposed 2023 budget is $9.7 billion, which is 9.7%, or $858.9 million, more than last year's budget.
The largest area of the budget continues to be education, at $4.2 billion. In the agreement, public K-12 schools will continue to be funded at the highest level in state history, worth up to $3.2 billion.
Health and human services is the second largest area of investment followed by transportation and public safety.
Some of the highlights from the discussed budget include:
Inflation relief: the budget is set to return $181 million to taxpayers in the form of a one-time payment of $75 for individuals and $150 for families, to be paid in December. If approved, it would also make car purchases more affordable starting on July 1 by reinstating the 1.25% sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales that was rescinded in 2017.
Funding the police: The budget grants 30% pay raises to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents. The budget also increases funding for:
- law enforcement training and academies
- fighting crimes against children
- officer mental health support
Developmentally disabled waiting list: This would make enough sufficient funding to eliminate the developmentally disabled waiting list at the Department of Human Services is contained in the budget.
A full summary of the general appropriations bill is available below:
