ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK state budget agreement reached by legislators

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2J7L_0fhB0WzT00

Oklahoma legislative leaders announced they reached an agreement on the state budget and are sending it to Gov. Kevin Stitt for approval.

The proposed 2023 budget is $9.7 billion, which is 9.7%, or $858.9 million, more than last year's budget.

The largest area of the budget continues to be education, at $4.2 billion. In the agreement, public K-12 schools will continue to be funded at the highest level in state history, worth up to $3.2 billion.

Health and human services is the second largest area of investment followed by transportation and public safety.

Some of the highlights from the discussed budget include:

Inflation relief: the budget is set to return $181 million to taxpayers in the form of a one-time payment of $75 for individuals and $150 for families, to be paid in December. If approved, it would also make car purchases more affordable starting on July 1 by reinstating the 1.25% sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales that was rescinded in 2017.

Funding the police: The budget grants 30% pay raises to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents. The budget also increases funding for:

  • law enforcement training and academies
  • fighting crimes against children
  • officer mental health support

Developmentally disabled waiting list: This would make enough sufficient funding to eliminate the developmentally disabled waiting list at the Department of Human Services is contained in the budget.

A full summary of the general appropriations bill is available below:

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma tribes clash again over traffic laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — The latest clash between Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma tribes is over traffic laws. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 asked lawmakers if they are planning to override the governor’s latest veto. Supporters said the bill would ensure the state can keep track of traffic offenses, including DUIs, even if the conviction comes from tribal court.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#State Of Oklahoma#Oklahoma Highway Patrol
The Independent

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization, miscarriages and some forms of contraception.The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”On May 11, one day before the state’s House of Representatives will debate the bill, Governor Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that state Rep Danny McCormick’s proposal goes in the “wrong...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy