TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 4:15 pm, Meskwaki Nation Police Department say a robbery was committed at the Meskwaki Travel Plaza. Police are on the lookout for two suspects - a female pictured in yellow and a Hispanic male with a wart on the corner of his eye. They say the male forcibly put a watch in the victim’s hands and forced him to buy it by threat of harm.

TAMA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO