ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

LaLa Anthony Serves Disco Barbie Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post

By Marsha Badger
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaE91_0fhB03it00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZqVC_0fhB03it00

Source: Cindy Ord/MG22 / Getty


Lala Anthony is gearing up for the summer in the best kind of way. The host and actress took to Instagram to show off her bountiful curves in a hot pink metallic skirt set by The Andamane. She partnered the look with pink metallic boots and diamond hoop earrings.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

“ The nerve… the audacity ,” she captioned her reel.

The comment section was on fire with love and adoration from her peers.

Rocsi Diaz joked, “My Gawd I want a strawberry starburst now .”

The hot pink ensemble looked great in her video clip, but the photos showed the bold, vivid color of her set.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

For her carousel of photos she left a simple caption, “No games being played .” No games played, indeed. The BMF actress has been on a fashion rampage lately, and we’re here for it. This bright number garnered attention from a few notable people as well.

Taraji P Henson wrote, “ So disco ,” while Tahiry and JT from the City Girls left flame emojis under her pictures.

If you ask me, Anthony is just getting started. Just two weeks ago she hosted Vogue’s Met Gala Livestream and earlier this year she announced she will be a regular on Starz hit show BMF . The actress has been in her fashion and acting bag, and we love this for her.

DON’T MISS… LaLa Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years
Lala Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding And Hilariously Celebrates On Instagram: ‘I Told Y’all It’s Tasha & Keisha Til The End’ LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

The post LaLa Anthony Serves Disco Barbie Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post appeared first on HelloBeautiful .

The post LaLa Anthony Serves Disco Barbie Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post appeared first on Majic 107.5 / 97.5 Atlanta .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocsi Diaz
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Naturi Naughton
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Barbie#Andamane#La La#Jt#Vogue#Starz
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Revives Her ‘Newlyweds’ Gucci Skirt 20 Years Later With Chunky Knot Sandals From Her Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson put her own personal flair on a formal outfit. The fashion designer dipped into her archives to revive a timeless statement piece. The aesthetically pleasing moment shows Simpson standing in front of a beautiful spring background. “Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19yearslater #hoarder #cancerian,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram today. View...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Disrespects Keyshia Cole: "We Don't Want You!"

After Keyshia Cole seemingly swore off Antonio Brown on her Instagram Story, the 33-year-old couldn't resist hopping on Instagram Live to get in one last word regarding the situation, and it was pretty harsh, to say the least. In case you missed it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver appeared...
FOOTBALL
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Shines Bright in Plunging Versace Glitter Dress & Platforms at Met Gala With Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union twinkles and shines in silver on fashion’s biggest night of the year. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star attended the 2022 Met Gala last night in New York City alongside her husband Dwyane Wade while posing on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Union went bold in a plunging silver Atelier Versace gown that featured a bold red floral appliqué on the front of the garment for a bright burst of color. The sleeveless dress also had a billowing floor-length hemline and incorporated a white train that wrapped around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Hilariously Attempts Viral ‘Shake It’ Dance Challenge Barefoot With Crop Top & Joggers

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B has joined the viral “Shake It” challenge. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared her attempt at the new dance to her own song. Cardi B showed off her version of the choreography from her music video collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 that highlights New York’s ever-evolving drill scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) ‘Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you SHAKE IT,” she wrote under the upload.  The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker showcased her dance moves in the hallway of a home...
THEATER & DANCE
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy