Tom Brady will be roasted in Netflix special

For over two decades Tom Brady has been doing the roasting in the NFL, making a joke out of many defensive backs, linebackers, analysts, opposing coaches and their game plans. And he’s often had the last laugh. Now he’s the one who’s going to be roasted, and hopefully everyone will have a laugh at his expense for a change.

Brady, who just announced a 10 year $375 million deal to be an analyst for the NFL on Fox after he really retires, certainly has a body of work, and then some, worth poking fun at. His own previous forays into comedy have been largely hit or miss, from a less than stellar turn hosting “Saturday Night Live” back in 2005 to his well-received cameo in the movie “Ted 2 ." Brady has also been very active on his own social media as well as that of his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and several commercials since leaving the New England Patriots back in 2020.

For someone who didn’t even know if he had it in him to play football professionally anymore just this past winter Brady seems to have an awfully busy dance card both on and off the field. His hectic schedule, among many many things, should serve as fodder for the comedians, athletes and other celebs who will likely be bringing the heat on Brady.

While not confirmed one may imagine his friend, Peyton Manning, no stranger to performing at roasts, might be a guest on the Brady roast dais. Manning has taken some well received shots at Brady in promoting “The Match” celebrity golf event and on the ESPN2 “ManningCast”. Plus he’s no stranger to delivering the goods on stage at an actual roast, too.

One might wonder if Max Kellerman will get an invitation to perform or be in the audience.

Tom Brady’s roast will film and be distributed on Netflix after the 2023 NFL season.