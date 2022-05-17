ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington PD relaxes rules on facial hair and tattoos

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miszw_0fhB004i00

Facial hair and tattoos are no longer taboo at the Arlington Police Department.

From now on, Arlington police officers can grow and display facial hair, as long as it meets certain guidelines.

The department says it's making the change to its policy to help improve the quality of officers' work life and to aid in recruiting. Officers can now also display tattoos that are approved by the department.

Previously, officers with tattoos on their arms had to wear long-sleeve shirts, even in the scorching heat of summer. But now, as long as the tattoos are not in bad taste, those officers now have the right to bear arms.

