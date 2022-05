A new entertainment district has been established in the city of Leeds near Grand River!. Leeds’ entertainment district will be near Grand River. Earlier this week, Leeds City Council established an entertainment district near Grand River, according to The Trussville Tribune. The district will be next to the Grand River Outlet Mall. It took the council a while to get the plans approved due to alcohol licensures but nonetheless, they prevailed!

LEEDS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO