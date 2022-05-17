ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCPD kicks off search for new director

By Kristina Jackson kjackson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 2 days ago

The Riley County police board announced Monday the beginning of its search for the next Riley County Police Department director.

The board, formally known as the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency, will post the job announcement and begin accepting applications on May 24. Screening of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

The screening committee consists of Robbin Cole, Steve Hargrave, Mike Kearns, Deb Klutz, Lorenza Lockett, Rachel Pate, Bob Pence, Kathy Ray, Alan Riniker, Corey Williamson and law board members Bob Ward and Pat Hudgins. Linda Morse will chair the committee.

Former director Dennis Butler announced his retirement in October. Kurt Moldrup is serving as the interim director. Morse said there is no firm timeline in place for hiring a new permanent director, and Moldrup is one of the reasons why. She said he has agreed to serve in the interim role until the end of the year.

“That’s a comfort zone for us,” Morse said. “We don’t have to panic.”

Morse said board members didn’t want to rush the process because they wanted to make sure they hire the right person.

“We think it wise to pace ourselves and do the best we can,” Morse said. “We haven’t rushed to get it done by a magic date. We want to do it right.”

Applications will include a letter of interest, comprehensive resume, and professional references can be submitted to the Law Board Selection Committee at P.O. Box 986, Manhattan, KS 66505-0986.

Questions specific to the director search can be emailed to DirectorSearchRCPD@gmail.com.

