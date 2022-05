Severe storms are expected to develop in southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, but the big question is where the warm front will be located. If the front gets up to the Twin Cities, there is potential for storms to produce large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes. If the Twin Cities is north of the warm front, hail would be the main threat, with the greatest risk of more intense storms further south.

