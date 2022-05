For anyone who was planning to attend Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro's final 2022 State of the County Town Hall scheduled for this evening, you are going to need to adjust your plans. The Town Hall has been rescheduled for Monday, May 23rd, starting at 5:30pm. The event will be held at the American Legion in the Village of Wappingers Falls (7 Spring Street). This is an opportunity for residents to hear about the highlights of the State of the County, along with having their questions answered. This town hall follows two previous forums- one in Pleasant Valley and one in Red Hook- held earlier this month.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO