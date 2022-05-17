Trial set for man accused of killing his wife in September

The judge set a trial date in the case of Kamahl Bobian, the man charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife, Shanell Bobian, in Sept. 2021.

Bobian appeared for arraignment Monday in Riley County District Court before Judge Kendra Lewison. The proceedings were via Zoom, and Bobian appeared from the Riley County Jail.

The trial will begin Oct. 31 and is expected to last five days.

Lewison read the four charges against Bobian: first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and two counts of violating a protective order.

Bobian, 27, will face possible life imprisonment for the murder charge, with the possibility of parole after 50 years. The burglary charge comes with a sentence of three to 14 years. And the violation of protective order charges each come with up to a year in jail. The charges also include possible fines.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson is representing the state in the case, and Brenda Jordan is the defense attorney.

The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 25 at 417 S. 12th St. in Manhattan. Two police officers responded to the address for a welfare check and issued an “attempt-to-locate” bulletin to other law enforcement agencies. Topeka Police found Bobian on I-70 in Topeka, walking away from a vehicle that was involved in an accident.

Meanwhile in Pottawatomie County, residents reported to police some suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Moody Road. When officers responded to the scene, they found Shanell Bobian’s body.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers noticed a blood trail leading from the front of the house that appeared to have been caused by a pulling or dragging motion.

Bobian is in jail on $1 million bond.