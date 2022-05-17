America’s White Supremacist Murders of Black People

The recent slaughter of Black people at the TOPS Grocery Store in Buffalo, New York carries a number of messages for those who are paying attention, even in our grief. First, we see another young white male, convinced that it’s okay to arm himself and seek out people of color to kill for no reason other than who they are. We saw this at Mother Emanuel Church in South Carolina where a young white male entered a Black Church and killed nine people in a Bible study. We saw a white male in Texas drive several hours to a Walmart Store and target and kill Mexican shoppers for no reason other than their ethnicity. We saw a young white in San Diego County go to a Jewish Synagogue with the intent of killing many, and killing one worshiper. We have seen another church in Texas, at a different time, have 27 worshipers killed on a Sunday morning, without race or ethnicity being a factor. They were all White. We also saw that the very next day, this past Sunday, 6 people were shot while at church in Laguna Woods, California with one fatality. We are told there have been more than 200 mass shootings so far this year. Hate Crimes are on the rise.
