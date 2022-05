ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Children of all abilities will be able to play on a new state-of-the-art swing that was installed at a St. Petersburg Park this month. On May 16, the city unveiled a revolutionary swing for kids of all abilities to play together and "experience the thrill of swinging." St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch and other city leaders were expected to be in attendance at the reveal.

