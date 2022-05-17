Medical Examiner identifies Blue Mounds shooting victim, authorities to speak Wednesday

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who police said was shot and killed in the Village of Blue Mounds Sunday.

Marshall Iverson, 19, of Mount Horeb, was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue. Officials did not reveal the cause of Iverson’s death and said an autopsy is pending further study.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident and didn’t say if anyone was arrested in connection with it. Officials said there was no danger to the community.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and officials from the Blue Mounds Police Department will provide an update on the death investigation at noon on Wednesday. News 3 Now is planning to carry the press conference live on our social media platforms and Channel 3000+ streaming apps.

