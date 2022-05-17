ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is Putin involved in strategic battlefield decisions in Ukraine invasion?

By Dan Sabbagh Defence and security editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213hrj_0fhAwgPN00
Russian president, Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu Photograph: Mikhail Metzel/AP

It is Vladimir Putin’s war – or least that’s how the west characterises it. Not only was the decision to invade Ukraine made by the Russian president, but western military officials now say Putin is engaged in battlefield decision making “at the level of a colonel or brigadier” as the Donbas offensive in eastern Ukraine unfolds.

In part, the observation is not very surprising. Any idea that the Russian president – as commander in chief – would not be involved in the battle plans, particularly once the war in Ukraine started going badly, would be impossible to believe. Autocratic regimes tend not to favour military decentralisation.

But it also comes at a point of embarrassing military failure. An attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces last week resulted in nearly 500 killed and the loss of over 70 armoured vehicles in a disastrous attempt to cross the Siverski Donets river, which took place, western sources said, not under the cover of darkness but in broad daylight .

So if the western claim is to be believed, Putin would have approved the battle plan. Decision making at the “level of a colonel or brigadier” implies a brigade level command of two or more battalions, the movement of 1,500 or more troops: precisely the kind of force that tried and failed to ford the strategic river.

Prof Sir Lawrence Freedman from King’s College London, said he judged the military statement about Putin’s level of involvement to be plausible: “Putin has chased the military operation, first by giving very little notice he would launch an attack and then pushing hard for quick wins. That’s particularly been the problem with the second stage of the war, in the Donbas.”

Yet claims about Putin goes further still. It brings to mind the idea of a political leader impatient of, or no longer trusting their generals – most notably the downfall of Adolf Hitler, who in the latter stages of the second world war, as described by biographer Ian Kershaw , refused to heed his generals’ calls for tactical retreats in the east and insisted instead upon overoptimistic counteroffensives, as in the Ardennes in the winter of 1944/5.

But there are no shortage of other examples. In the early stages of the Vietnam war, US president Lyndon Johnson and his administration began a bombing campaign aimed at communist North Vietnam in 1965 called Rolling Thunder , which defined the targets that could be attacked to avoid offending China or Soviet Russia. The confused strategy was an attempt to break the resolve of Hanoi by bombing lesser targets from the air, and a step in an escalating war that the US would ultimately lose.

In the run up to the final Iraq war, the country’s dictator Saddam Hussein decided that the country’s air force should play no part in the war, with its planes “in palm groves or buried them in the sand” according to an account in Foreign Affairs written three years after the war. The belief was the Iraqi air force would be no match for the western invaders – and that it was best saved for a post war future under his leadership that never transpired after the capture of Baghdad.

But despite all the stories of meddling, the relationship between political leadership and military command has always been complex and at times fraught. Freedman, also the author of a soon to be published book on the subject called Command, says military decisions during war time are “intensely political” and that it is up to political leaderships to “set objectives, push senior commanders, ask questions”.

The goal, Freedman argues, is to ensure there is “a dialogue between politicians and the military” and to that leaders are not overruling legitimate objections or trying to micromanage the battle-plans at a time when they should be concentrating on wider diplomatic or political strategies.

For Putin, as the war in Ukraine approaches its twelfth week, the question arises whether the Russian leader has the time to focus on all that is before him if he is embroiled in tactical decision making in a Donbas offensive that is stalling – and the impact that further military failures would have on his standing.

In the past few days some Russian military bloggers and experts have begun to question the strategy. One popular Russian blogger who uses the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarzky on his Telegram channel wrote: “Until we know the name of the ‘military genius’ who put a battalion tactical group by the river and he doesn’t answer for it publicly, then there will never be reforms in the army.”

It turns out the writer might have been criticising Putin himself.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Ian Kershaw
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Ukraine#Iraq War#Russian#Ukrainian#Ford#King S College London
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

283K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy