Jury trial scheduled for man charged with double homicide

A Manhattan man accused of killing two people in October 2020 will face a jury trial in August.

Judge John Bosch in Riley County District Court on Monday set a date of Aug. 30 for the trial of Montrell Vassar.

Vassar is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property for the shooting deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23, on Oct. 9, 2020. Police said Vassar knew the two men.

The court will have another pre-trial hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 8.

Defense attorney Chris Biggs said that will give his office time to consult with forensic experts. He said one of those experts will include a person who is certified to use FARO scanners, a type of 3-D laser scanner that can make 3-D images of crime scenes.

Deputy Riley County attorney Trinity Muth is the prosecutor for the case.