Anderson, SC

Upstate man charged after bomb squad responds to bank robbery, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Department has identified the suspect who robbed a bank in Anderson Tuesday afternoon. Officers said James...

www.foxcarolina.com

WIS-TV

16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One is dead after a shooting in Newberry County Saturday night. According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, the incident happened in the Wise Street area, off Highway 76. Newberry City Police confirmed to WIS that the victim was 16 years old. The identity of the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Officer-involved fatal shooting in SC, SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was an officer-involved fatal shooting in Laurens County. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Old Stable Lane. This shooting resulted in one death. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be investigating this shooting, deputies said.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Victim identified in officer-involved shooting in Laurens

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night around 8pm resulted in a fatality on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalah Shannon Gary. SLED is investigating the shooting. Check back for further updates.
LAURENS, SC
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
City
Anderson, SC
FOX Carolina

Search for missing NC woman leads to homicide investigation

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating human remains found during the search for a woman reported missing. Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate man dies after motor vehicle collision, coroner says

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — An upstate man has died after a motor vehicle collision, according to the Spartanburg Coroner's office. The collision happened near 8606 Valley Falls Road in Boiling Springs, SC at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the coroner said. Troopers say the driver of a Jeep SUV...
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Valley Falls Road. Troopers said a 2011 Jeep was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road. The car then hit a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

LCSO deputy involved in Saturday night shooting incident

A Laurens County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night that resulted in a fatality, according to a statement from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. The victim was identified as Kalah Shannon Gary, 26,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

House destroyed after fire caused by grill

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A home is destroyed after a house fire happened in Clinton on Saturday night. According to the Clinton Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Horne Street at 10:23 p.m. They say the homeowner told them he was using a grill on the...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman has died after a crash. The coroner said Archanna M. Steadham, 60, from Simpsonville died at Greenville Memorial Saturday evening. The crash happened on May 18 near where Black Horse Run and Brown Road intersect with Highway...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Boat crash kills 1, injures 2 in Hart Co.

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A man died and two people were injured following a boat crash Sunday afternoon in Lake Hartwell. According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about two boats crashed into each other near Carter’s Ferry Boat Ramp of Lake Hartwell around 1:50 p.m. The man who died […]
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy charged after crash on Haywood Road

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County deputy was involved in a crash on Friday on his way to work, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Haywood Road when three vehicles were stopped at a light and a deputy vehicle hit them from behind.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One dead two injured following boat crash on Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that at least one person was killed during a boat crash on Lake Hartwell. According to the Coroner, two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and one person passed away at the scene. According to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Officials investigating deadly boat crash on Lake Hartwell, coroner says

— One person is dead following a boat crash on Lake Hartwell. That's according to the Hart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened Sunday afternoon, near the Carters Ferry Boat Ramp, in the Reed Creek Area. According to deputies, the crash involved two boats. Deputies said...
ACCIDENTS

