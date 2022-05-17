Upstate man charged after bomb squad responds to bank robbery, police say

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating human remains found during the search for a woman reported missing. Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.

MACON COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO