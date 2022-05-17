Police board publishes 2023 RCPD budget with more than 8% increase

The Riley County Police Department is likely to get its request of a more than 8% increase in its budget for 2023.

The total proposed budget for 2023 is $25.05 million. This is $1.98 million or 8.59% more than this year. The Riley County police board unanimously voted Monday to publish a proposed budget with a 10% increase in personnel costs and will vote on the final budget at its June meeting.

The department will carry over $51,412 from this budget year, reducing the overall increase to 8.37%.

When a budget is published, the board can make changes to reduce the budget, but not increase the amount.

The department only requested increases in personnel costs, keeping all other expenses flat from 2022.

The request includes a 5.1% cost of living adjustment and an additional raise of 5.9% to begin to implement the police department’s recent salary survey. The rest of the raises called for in the survey will be included in the 2024 budget. Employees in court security and dispatch will receive the full raises called for by the survey in this year’s budget, while those in corrections and sworn officers will receive a raise this year, with the full adjustment to “market” salary in 2024. The department used the Consumer Price Index Midwest Region to calculate the cost of living adjustment.

In the 2023 proposed budget, the department asked for $1.65 million in salary increases and $323,512 in benefits for a 10.09% increase in personnel costs over the 2022 budget.

Capt. Josh Kyle said the goal of these raises is to help with recruitment and retention of employees.

“This represents an investment in the police department itself,” Kyle said. “It’s time for us to adjust our salaries to be competitive in the market to ensure we can attract talent. We are having problems recruiting. We are having problems retaining personnel.”

The board, formally known as Riley County Law Enforcement Agency, votes annually on the RCPD budget.

Once the budget is set by the board, the city and county governments are required to fund it. The city pays 80% of the budget and the county pays 20%.

The board includes Manhattan Mayor Linda Morse and Riley County commissioners Kathryn Focke and John Ford.