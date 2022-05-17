OUR NEIGHBORS | Oliver Brown library specialist works to help students love reading

Megan Morgan, a library and media specialist at Oliver Brown Elementary School, hugs the school’s therapy dog, Mab. Morgan received a grant for a therapy dog, one of the tools she uses to help kids learn. Photo by David Mayes

Megan Morgan’s passion is helping her students find theirs.

As a library and media specialist at Oliver Brown Elementary School, Morgan enjoys helping each student dig deeper into his or her interests. She said being an educator comes with the responsibility of helping to prepare young people to carry society forward.

“Our students are the ones who are going to be leading the world someday,” she said. “Helping them learn how to be creative, innovative and passionate about what they do is going to give them the skills to take our world into the future.”

Morgan lives in Wamego, where she grew up, and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from K-State as well as a master’s degree from Emporia State. She’s worked for USD 383 since 2009 and taught second grade at Ogden Elementary before moving to the library there. She came on board as the library specialist at Oliver Brown Elementary when it opened in the fall.

In April, Morgan received the Milken Educator Award, a national award that recognizes the best teachers across the country.

She said she had an interest in teaching from a young age and used to make her siblings and even her stuffed animals play school with her.

“I always said I was going to be that little old lady that would read to kids in the library,” she said. “That was my retirement plan.”

Morgan, 36, said she loved books and stories as a child but struggled to learn to read herself. Her mother, who Morgan called her “first teacher,” would read to her, take her to the library and taught her to love books. So when she had a hard time reading on her own, she got frustrated. Her own experience made it even more important to her to introduce others to the world of stories.

“I wanted to give my students that same gift,” Morgan said.

She said she enjoys introducing students to a book series. She said reading the first book in a series could get them excited to read the next and foster an interest in reading. She said the transition from a traditional classroom teaching to library instruction was an easy one.

“I loved being a classroom teacher and building a classroom community, but now I get to know all the kids in the school and watch them grow and get to share my excitement for literacy with the entire school,” she said.

She said the biggest challenge was probably catering lessons to the entire range of age groups. With the youngest kids, she might do some reading aloud or work on foundational literacy skills like recognizing fiction versus non-fiction or how to do research. With older kids, she said activities are more project-based, with students doing their own research and writing.

Morgan said some of her favorite projects are the “drive time” projects. For these, each student picks his or her own topic, and Morgan said she loves seeing how excited they get about their projects. Some have organized drives for the animal shelter, others have arranged school activities like a talent show.

“The students love being able to have a say in how they spend that part of the day and getting to do something they’re choosing and that they’re excited about,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she is passionate about this kind of individualized education, but that it can be difficult when dealing with full classes. Each has different strengths, baggage and needs, she said.

“In a class of 20 or 25 kids, you have so many different needs,” she said. “You have the academic needs, but then on top of that you have the social and emotional needs.”

Brown Elementary School principal Erin Lopez said after Morgan received the Milken Educator Award that Morgan works hard every day to help every child and every class be excited about learning.

“She has an incredible passion and drive,” Lopez said. “She goes above and beyond on everything to help kids love school and continue to grow.”

In her career, Morgan has applied for grants to help best meet kids where they are and fill specific needs. In Ogden, she received a grant to buy webcams that were used to connect kids with their parents while they were deployed with the military, and also so kids could record themselves reading and play it back to build reading fluency. Another helped establish before and after school and summer programs.

One recent grant brought a therapy dog named Mab to Oliver Brown. Morgan said Mab joined the school about four months ago and brings a smile to all the students. They might visit Mab on a rough day, and she also listens to them read aloud.

“I’m really passionate about grants, having an idea and finding the funding and support to make those ideas come to life,” Morgan said.

Occasionally, Morgan gets to teach students who are particularly special to her — her own kids. Morgan, a mom of three, previously brought her oldest, Ava, now at Rock Creek Middle School, with her to Ogden Elementary, and she currently brings her middle child, Clara, with her to Oliver Brown. Her youngest, Liam, will enter kindergarten at Oliver Brown this fall. Morgan said she loves seeing her kids in the halls or in class in the library.

“(Clara) wants to come give me a hug and I’m like, ‘No, you have to stay in line with your class,’” Morgan said.

She said seeing how teachers influence her own children opened her eyes even more to the impact she can have with students. She already knew the importance of a teacher connecting with her students, but she sees it up close at home.

“When you see the difference teachers make with your own kid, it refuels that excitement and that passion,” she said.

Morgan said that after receiving the Milken Educator Award, she heard from students, former teachers and professors. The award comes with a $25,000 prize, and Morgan said she is still looking for the best projects to fund with that money. She said first and foremost the award was reassurance that she is making a difference.

“That’s the most important, exciting part is that what I’m doing, it matters,” she said. “It’s nice when people notice I love what I do.”