Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 2 days ago
May 17 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer has been selected as the host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which will air this fall.

The official Twitter account for the series made the announcement on Tuesday.

Palmer will be joined by former Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Wells Adams, who will be serving as the bartender and beach therapist.

"It's a shore thing! #BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach this fall with host @JessePalmerTV and bartender @wellsadams!" the Twitter account said.

ABC has not announced a premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The Bachelorette Season 19, which will be headlined by both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will premiere on July 11.

Palmer also hosted The Bachelor Season 26 featuring Clayton Echard following the departure of Chris Harrison. He will also be hosting The Bachelorette Season 19.

Palmer previously led The Bachelor Season 5.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

