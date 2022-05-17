ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Navy Week comes to Richmond

NBC12
 4 days ago

NBC12

Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days in Richmond, with the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees on Saturday. That bested the previous record of 93 degrees set 60 years ago. People did what they could to stay cool, but some air conditioning companies are...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

From homeless to Ivy League: VSU graduate headed to Columbia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young man who overcame homelessness, foster care, abuse, and even the juvenile system will soon be an Ivy League student. Richmond native and former Armstrong High School student Kyle Jacobs graduated recently from Virginia State University and is headed to Columbia University on a full scholarship.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VDOT lifting most lane closures for Memorial Day weekend travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is suspending most of its highway work zones and lifting most lane closures in preparation for Memorial Day weekend travel. Lane closures will be lifted in most locations from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31.
TRAFFIC
NBC12

Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person living in Henrico’s Foxhall neighborhood contacted Henrico Animal Protection about a black bear sighting on Thursday. Wildlife experts say it’s not uncommon to see bears throughout Virginia. “It is important to remember that no matter where you live in Virginia - if...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday. The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19. There have been no reports of...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

2 hurt in double shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were shot on Richmond’s southside late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near the 3300 block of Decatur Street. Police on scene say the two victims were taken to the hospital but both are expected to be ok. Anyone with information...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress. That’s according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead. Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Once they arrived officers found 23-year-old Xavier Brown. Investigators say Brown had been shot....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

The heat is on: Thousands battle hot temperatures for Dominion Riverrock

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people battled the hot temperatures Friday for the return of the Dominion Riverrock Festival. The weekend-long event brings outdoor music, sports and competition to Bown’s Island. There’s something for almost everyone, from kayaking to rock climbing and even flying dogs, but Sports Backers...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Crash cleared on I-95 North near Southpark Boulevard

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews have cleared a crash on I-95 North that caused backups in both directions of the interstate. All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning at exit 52 in the City of Petersburg. Virginia State Police said the driver...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Commerce Road Bridge closed after additional deterioration found

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Commerce Road Bridge is closed until further notice after an inspection revealed additional bridge deterioration. The Department of Public Works is looking for a way to temporarily open the bridge over Goodes Creek until replacement starts later this summer. Detours are now in place. Drivers...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police investigate report of shots fired near George Wythe HS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officers are investigating the report of shots fired near George Wythe High School. On May 19, police were called around 2:13 p.m. to the school along Crutchfield Street for the report of random gunfire. At the scene, officers took a report of shots fired from...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Two people injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured two people Saturday night. Police say the driver of a 2004 Ford F150 was driving near the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive just before 8:30 p.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a drainage...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

