Navy Week comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days in Richmond, with the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees on Saturday. That bested the previous record of 93 degrees set 60 years ago. People did what they could to stay cool, but some air conditioning companies are...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young man who overcame homelessness, foster care, abuse, and even the juvenile system will soon be an Ivy League student. Richmond native and former Armstrong High School student Kyle Jacobs graduated recently from Virginia State University and is headed to Columbia University on a full scholarship.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is suspending most of its highway work zones and lifting most lane closures in preparation for Memorial Day weekend travel. Lane closures will be lifted in most locations from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31.
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person living in Henrico’s Foxhall neighborhood contacted Henrico Animal Protection about a black bear sighting on Thursday. Wildlife experts say it’s not uncommon to see bears throughout Virginia. “It is important to remember that no matter where you live in Virginia - if...
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday. The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19. There have been no reports of...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were shot on Richmond’s southside late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near the 3300 block of Decatur Street. Police on scene say the two victims were taken to the hospital but both are expected to be ok. Anyone with information...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress. That’s according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5-11. This comes after the CDC and FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children in that age group. RHHD said walk-in vaccine clinics will start offering boosters to children next week....
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As the sunshine and warmth bring boaters out to Osborne Landing in Henrico County, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources wants to make sure people stay safe out on the water. “Memorial Day weekend is typically kind of the kickoff to boating season in Virginia,”...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead. Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Once they arrived officers found 23-year-old Xavier Brown. Investigators say Brown had been shot....
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood. Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:45 Thursday night. When officers arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Richmond Police say they are...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville artist is putting the phrase, “Make Art Not War,” into action. She’s using her sewing talents to raise awareness about what’s going on in Ukraine. “A lot of people try to call these voodoo dolls, and I say, ‘Oh no...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The backlash following a police officer accused of leaving a child alone outside of a mental health hospital in Covington County is shedding new light on what State Senator Creigh Deeds says is the lack of services for people experiencing a mental crisis. “For crying out...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Richmond residents see an increase in their Personal Property Tax bills, Mayor Levar Stoney is requesting that the due date for the payments be extended. On Monday, the mayor is set to introduce legislation that recommends the Personal Property Tax payment deadline be extended to...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people battled the hot temperatures Friday for the return of the Dominion Riverrock Festival. The weekend-long event brings outdoor music, sports and competition to Bown’s Island. There’s something for almost everyone, from kayaking to rock climbing and even flying dogs, but Sports Backers...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews have cleared a crash on I-95 North that caused backups in both directions of the interstate. All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning at exit 52 in the City of Petersburg. Virginia State Police said the driver...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Commerce Road Bridge is closed until further notice after an inspection revealed additional bridge deterioration. The Department of Public Works is looking for a way to temporarily open the bridge over Goodes Creek until replacement starts later this summer. Detours are now in place. Drivers...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officers are investigating the report of shots fired near George Wythe High School. On May 19, police were called around 2:13 p.m. to the school along Crutchfield Street for the report of random gunfire. At the scene, officers took a report of shots fired from...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured two people Saturday night. Police say the driver of a 2004 Ford F150 was driving near the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive just before 8:30 p.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a drainage...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing to search for a suspect involved in an assault and robbery last month. Police said on April 14 at around 3:15 a.m., a man entered a business on West Broad Street, struck an employee, and stole cash and several bottles of liquor before leaving the store.
