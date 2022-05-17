National Mushroom Hunting Day was founded by a writer in 2014

May 17 (UPI) -- National Mushroom Hunting Day, celebrated annually on May 17, was started by a freelance writer in 2014 to celebrate the start of foraging season.

The holiday was founded in 2014 by freelance writer Jace Shoemaker-Galloway, who founded about two dozen of her own holidays after a decade of writing about various celebrations around the world.

"From morels, porcini and black trumpets to matsutake and chanterelles, foraging for mushrooms has become an annual tradition for many. For some, it can be a lucrative business," Shoemaker-Galloway wrote on the holiday's official website.

Other holidays and observances for May 17 include International Child Helpline Day; International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia; National Cherry Cobbler Day; National Mushroom Hunting Day; National Pack Rat Day; National Walnut Day; Pinot Grigio Day; World Hypertension Day; World Information Society Day; World Neurofibromatosis Day; World Telecommunication and Information Society Day and World Telecommunication Day.