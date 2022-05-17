ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canada: trial of white men who killed two Indigenous hunters in 2020 begins

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlMjm_0fhAvi8c00
Jacob Sansom (L) and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were shot dead on a rural road in eastern Alberta, Canada in March 2020.

Two white Canadian men followed and then shot dead two Indigenous hunters because they believed they were thieves, prosecutors have told a court at the start of a murder trial in Alberta.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder over the deaths of Jacob Sansom and his uncle, Maurice Cardinal in March 2020.

The bodies of Sansom, 39, and Cardinal, 57, were found early on 28 March beside Sansom’s pickup truck on a country road near Glendon, a farming town 160 miles north-east of Edmonton.

Sansom had recently lost his job as a mechanic and worked as a volunteer firefighter. Cardinal was a keen hunter and outdoorsman. Both were Métis – a distinct group that traces lineage to both Indigenous nations and European settlers – and had permission to hunt the area out of season.

The killing of the men, who were returning from a successful moose hunting trip to help provide food for family members, shocked the region.

Prosecutors told an Edmonton jury on Monday that the two Bilodeaus followed the two hunters, assuming the men were thieves. Roger Bilodeau believed the hunters’ truck resembled a vehicle that had been on his property earlier that day.

As he followed the truck, Bilodeau called his son and asked him to follow behind and to bring a gun, said the Crown.

Roger Bilodeau and the hunters stopped their trucks along a country road near Glendon.

Anthony Bilodeau arrived moments later and prosecutors say he shot Sansom, then Cardinal. A postmortem concluded that Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was shot three times in his shoulder.

The Bilodeaus then drove away without notifying police or paramedics. The bodies of the two men – Sansom lying in the middle of the road and Cardinal in a ditch – were discovered early the next morning by a motorist.

“These were in no way justified killings,” said prosecutor Jordan Kerr, adding that the younger Bilodeau “freely made the decision to arm himself” and pursue the two men. Roger Bilodeau “clearly anticipated having a confrontation” and so “recruited” his son into bringing a weapon, Kerr said.

But a lawyer for the Bilodeaus say the men acted in self defence amid concerns over property crime in the area.

Lawyer Shawn Gerstel told the jury that the encounter on the rural road that night quickly escalated and that Sansom had smashed a window of Roger’s truck and punched him multiple times.

“[Roger] asked for a gun for protection because he didn’t know who he was dealing with,” said Gerstel. The defence said the collar of Roger’s shirt was torn half off and Sansom’s blood was found on three areas of Bilodeau’s shirt.

The defence also alleges the hunters were drunk and a medical examiner is expected to testify that Sansom’s blood alcohol levelwas almost triple the legal driving limit. Cardinal’s blood alcohol limit was nearly double the legal the limit for driving, the defence says.

On Monday, Sansom’s brother James told the court that Jacob was trained as a martial artist and had the ability to de-escalate tense situations.

The trial continues.

Comments / 3

Rachel Prince
1d ago

Wow. Talk about cold blooded murder. There is absolutely no way you can justify this. They knew they were wrong becos they murdered these men and did not report it to the police. Honestly no different than the Ahmaud Arbery case smh.

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dallas salon shooting investigated as hate crime

Police say a man accused of shooting three women at a salon in Dallas, Texas, harboured "delusions" about Asian people. The FBI has opened a hate crime probe into Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, who was arrested on Monday for the attack. Authorities say they believe the suspect may have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Murder#Two Hunters#Violent Crime#Indigenous#Canadian#European#Edmonton#Crown
The Independent

New Yorkers who helped catch subway shooter in danger of being deported

Last month, as gunshots and smoke filled the air on an N train headed from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a 37-year-old mother who has asked to be identified only by her last name, Flores, started filming the situation on her phone. Then she did something extraordinarily brave: she turned her phone and its footage over to police — despite the fact that she is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who has been subject to a deportation order for more than two decades. Francisco Puebla, another undocumented immigrant who manages the Saifee Hardware and Garden store, was directing camera installers when...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

280K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy