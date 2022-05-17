ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo man charged with distributing child pornography

By KGNS Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is charged with distributing child pornography. An FBI investigation tracked down...

kgns.tv

Laredo Police Week Awards 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department honors one officer that stands out among the rest. During a special ceremony, Officer Cesar Benavides was given the Officer of the Year Award. Benavides has been serving the community for over 25 years as a patrol officer. He has also been preparing future officers for the last 23 years as a field training officer. He says, ”don’t be discouraged by the negativity that’s being displayed right now across the United States. Be positive. Be positive and have that integrity, have that excitement to become a police officer and make us proud. Make our department proud showing that you have that integrity, that passion to be an officer.”
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted for assaulting peace officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assaulting a peace officer. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 46-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez. He is five feet, seven inches, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Police officers gather at UniTrade for Law Enforcement Expo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Officers of different agencies gathered at UniTrade for a Law Enforcement Expo. As part of National Police Week, the Laredo Police Department held its annual expo at the parking lot of the baseball stadium. Several students from different schools got a chance to take a trip...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities release new information about a chase that ended with a crash at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2). It began 60 miles south of U.S. Highway 83 after a report was made of a stolen vehicle. 22-year-old Elias Sustaita is the suspect believed to have been driving the vehicle.
ZAPATA, TX
kgns.tv

Border Patrol agents find over three million dollars inside gas tank

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over three million dollars’ worth of drugs within a gas tank during a routine inspection. The incident happened on Monday, May 16 when a gray colored sedan approached the checkpoint located on Farm to Market Road. During inspection, a service canine...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pots and plants stolen at San Luis Rey Church

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A robbery is reported at a church for the second time in the last few weeks. This time, thieves targeted San Luis Rey Church where administrators with the church say plants and pots were stolen. Father Jose Lucero shares that plants are also being destroyed by the thieves when the robberies are taking place.
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Laredo honors fallen law enforcement officers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A week dedicated to recognizing the dangers of the job of a law enforcement officer started with a solemn ceremony in the Gateway City. National Police Week honors the men and women in uniform tasked with keeping us safe, their courage and for some the sacrifices made.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police officers recognized for hard work and dedication

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The celebrations for law enforcement continues as National Police Week entered its second day. The Laredo Police Department held a special award ceremony to honor those for their hard work and dedication on the force. One of the officers, Jose Enrique Ceballos was recognized for his...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed vehicle pursuit starts in Zapata and ends at on the Mexican side of a Laredo bridge. It all started at around 12:30 p.m. when DPS Troopers got a call about a possible stolen pick-up truck -- traveling from Zapata towards Laredo. The pickup was...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported on south Laredo highway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo Tuesday morning. It happened at around 9:45 a.m. near Mangana Hein and Highway 83. Video shows black truck may have collided with a white car that had the company name, Bright Star Care on it. No word...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction vehicle crashes right into a south Laredo home on Wednesday evening. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a home at the 4300 block of Gabriela Lane at around 3:24 p.m. According to the Laredo Fire Department, paramedics arrived and found a bulldozer...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unidentified man is killed in an overnight accident in central Laredo. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Monday night at around 11:30 p.m. at the 1000 block of Saunders right in front of Autozone. Authorities say a blue Mustang collided into...
LAREDO, TX

