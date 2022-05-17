ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Available if needed

Cogliano (upper body) will be an option for Tuesday's Game 1 versus St. Louis,...

NHL

Tyler Seguin reveals he played with a fractured foot in playoffs

FRISCO, Texas -- Injuries are almost inevitable in the playoffs, and on Tuesday the number of Stars on that list included Tyler Seguin. The veteran forward revealed in his exit interview that he fractured his foot in Game 1 of the first round against the Calgary Flames but managed to play through it in the six games that followed. He finished the series with two goals and four points and averaged the second-most time on ice per game among forwards (19:51) behind Joe Pavelski (19:57).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Recalling Valimaki Results in Concern for Tanev’s Status

As Game 1 is set to take place against their bitter rival, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames announced that they have recalled Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Heat do not start their third-round playoff series until Monday, which means this could simply be an insurance move by the Flames. However, some are worried there may be more to it.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Picks up assist Tuesday

MacKinnon logged an assist and eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin's game-tying goal early in the second period. While his goal streak ended at four games, MacKinnon has yet to be held off the scoresheet in five playoff contests, racking up five tallies and two helpers. He's added 37 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating.
NIKITA KUCHEROV DANGLES AARON EKBLAD & SETS UP COREY PERRY FOR EASY TAP-IN (VIDEO)

What a beautiful goal by Kucherov. With Brayden Point (the NHL's number one playoff goal scorer since 2020) on the shelf, someone has to pick up the slack if the Lightning are going to keep up with Florida's record-setting offensive weaponry. Absolutely cooked him. Kuch has been deadly all game...
NHL
Colorado Sports
Yardbarker

Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: John Gibson

John Gibson has been the Ducks’ workhorse goaltender for the last six seasons. Since the 2016 trade of Freddie Andersen, Gibson has played no fewer than 52 games in a full 82-game season. He was stellar in his first few seasons as the starter, but the last few seasons have set a troubling trend. After an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, Gibson’s numbers began to crater in the second half of the year, coinciding with the Ducks’ late-season fall in the standings.
NHL
NBC Sports

Panthers’ Chiarot fined, not suspended, for head-butting

A week ago, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse received a one-game suspension for head-butting, leaving Edmonton to face elimination without a key defenseman. A week later, Panthers blueliner Ben Chiarot was fined $5K, but not suspended, for head-butting Lightning forward Ross Colton in Game 1. Generally speaking, it’s easy to see...
NHL
Yardbarker

Stockton set to face formidable Colorado team in second round of AHL playoffs

It’s a good time to play in the Calgary Flames organization. As the National Hockey League club prepares to face its provincial rival in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the AHL’s Stockton Heat have already dispatched the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate and are set to face the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division final.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
Andrew Cogliano
CentralTrack

Forechecking: Grading Your 2022 Dallas Stars.

Per Annual End-Of-Season Tradition, Let’s Give Each And Every One Of Your 2022 Dallas Stars’ On-Ice Performance A Letter Grade, Eh?. The Dallas Stars complete their 2021-2022 campaign with a thrilling game 7 loss to the Calgary Flames in true Stars fashion. Since Ben Bishop’s arrival in 2017, Dallas’ ‘bend don’t break’ mentality has helped the team exceed expectations in the postseason while proving to be a frustrating experience for both fans and opposition alike. It’s suffocating, it’s relentless, and it gives them a chance to win/lose against anybody.
markerzone.com

FINLAND GETS HUGE BOOST TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM WITH TWO BLUELINERS FROM DALLAS

The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship hosts are about to get a pair of reinforcements on the blueline. On Wednesday, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association announced that Dallas Stars defencemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will be joining the team for the remainder of the tournament. With the Dallas Stars...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2022 Round 2, Game 2 Preview

The St. Louis Blues will attempt to even their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night before heading back to St. Louis. After an overtime loss in Game 1, the Blues will look to reassert the authority that powered them over the Minnesota Wild in Round 1. 2...
