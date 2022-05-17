ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 cheap garden trends you need for the summer – but the top choice is very surprising

By Brooke Knappenberger
 2 days ago

SUMMER is quickly approaching so it's time to get your garden in tip-top shape.

To give your garden an updated look for the new season, you can incorporate this year's biggest trends in your design.

Gardening on balconies, terraces, and small spaces is a trend more popular than ever Credit: Getty
Garden gnomes are a massive garden trend for 2022 Credit: Getty

A new study conducted by Atlas Ceramics has analyzed annual Google searches, Instagram posts, and TikTok data to reveal the garden trends you need for a summer refresh.

You might even be surprised by what the study found to be most popular this year.

GARDEN GNOMES

It turns out that garden gnomes are the biggest garden trend for 2022.

People on TikTok have viewed the cute little guys a whopping 9 million times and they've had a 10.8% Google search increase in the last two years.

URBAN GARDENING

Next up on this year's top garden trends is urban gardening or planting greenery on balconies, windows, or other small spaces.

The trend has racked up 25 million views on TikTok and 1.9 million posts on Instagram, according to the study.

PERGOLAS

Pergolas are another big trend this year with a whopping 43.1 million TikTok views.

The structures provide a space for people to gather and are perfect for getting away from the hot summer sun.

BIRDBATHS

Also topping the list of top garden trends this year are birdbaths, which garnered over 2 million Google searches this year.

The popular garden feature is an excellent way to bring wildlife right to your home.

OUTDOOR RUGS

Rugs made especially for the outdoors are another big trend for the year, racking in 3 million views on TikTok.

It's easy to see why as they can instantly make a garden space more stylish.

OUTDOOR TILES

Additionally, outdoor tiles ranked just as high as rugs for this year's top garden trends.

Tiles are a quick and easy way to instantly transform your outdoor space.

VERTICAL GARDENING

One interesting trend to top this year's list is vertical gardening, aka planting on an upright structure.

According to the study, the trend had over 13 million views on TikTok and over 1 million Google searches.

FIRE PITS

Fire pits make any outdoor space cozy and inviting, so it's no surprise they are a top garden trend this year.

The feature had the most views on TikTok with a whopping 355.5 million views.

GARDEN SCULPTURES

Incorporating sculptures into your garden design is a fun way to show off your personality, and according to the study, people love the trend now more than ever.

The study found sculptures had a 4.6 percent increase in demand.

RAISED GARDEN BEDS

Last on this year's top garden trends are raised garden beds, or simply gardens that are above the ground.

The trend had over 2.5 million Google searches and a staggering 5 million views on TikTok.

If you're interested in making your garden more trendy, one expert shared how to create a glam vertical garden to maximize small spaces.

However, be warned: another expert revealed which garden trends could decrease your home's value.

Pergolas are a stylish addition to any garden and provide excellent shade Credit: Getty
Vertical gardens are a new trend that maximizes small spaces Credit: Getty

