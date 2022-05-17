ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Person Rescued After Car Drives Into River In Middletown, Officials Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DuYG_0fhAuwMB00
Authorities rescued the occupant of a car that drove into a river in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Facebook/Portland CT Fire Department

Authorities rescued the occupant of a car that drove into a river in Connecticut.

The Portland Fire Department in Middlesex County said the dive team responded to a report of a car in the Connecticut River near Harbor Park in Middletown on the evening of Monday, May 16.

Middletown Police officers were able to get a rescue throw device to the individual who was in the water and pulled them to the emergency services dock, officials said.

The person was taken to a hospital.

The fire department secured a line to the car, and divers checked the car and the surrounding area.

Authorities said the dive team included members from Portland, Middletown, and the South Fire District

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured At Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail. An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Portland, CT
Middletown, CT
Accidents
Middlesex County, CT
Crime & Safety
Portland, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Middletown, CT
County
Middlesex County, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Middletown, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Sought Following Consecutive Hit-Run Crashes On GWB And In Fort Lee

Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said fled consecutive crashes on the George Washington Bridge and in Fort Lee. A 40-year-old motorist from East Stroudsburg, PA told police she was headed north on Lemoine Avenue near Bridge Plaza North when a speeding vehicle struck her Honda Pilot while trying to pass her around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Hamden, Police Say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut late on Wednesday, May 18, police said. In New Haven County, a pedestrian was walking at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 along the 200 block of Paradise Avenue in Hamden when she was struck. Officers from...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

$4,200 In Fines Issued After Trio Exceeds Carp Limit At River In Cromwell

Three men were issued more than $4,200 in fines after Connecticut officials reported that they far exceeded the daily limit for carp fishing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police reported on Monday, May 16, that officers in Middlesex County responded over the weekend to the CT River in Cromwell after receiving a report of three people fishing over the daily limit for carp.
CROMWELL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Portland Fire#Harbor Park#Accident
WTNH

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bristol crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Bristol on Tuesday, police said. The Bristol Police Department responded to the crash at Jerome Avenue in the area of Sturbridge Court around 6:30 p.m. According to police, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and left the roadway, […]
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Driver, 42, Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Pedestrian In Hudson County

A 42-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 50-year-old pedestrian last summer in Hudson County, authorities said. Thomas Adedeji, of Orange, was heading north on Bergenline Avenue near the 74th Street intersection in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he struck the Fairview resident while crossing the street in North Bergen around 2:15 a.m. on July 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Eyewitness News

Criminal investigation underway at company in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A federal criminal investigation at a biochemical supply business in Old Saybrook has kept a road closed since Wednesday afternoon. Connecticut State Police confirmed to Channel 3 that the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) requested the state police bomb squad to help its investigators at LabDIRECT LLC.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pursuit leads to crash, ties up traffic on Mid-Hudson Bridge

HIGHLAND – A pursuit by State Police in the Highland area has resulted in a crash involving several vehicles on the Mid-Hudson Bridge shortly after 7 on Wednesday morning. Several ambulances were called to the scene to attend to injured parties. Police were mum on the details of the...
HIGHLAND, NY
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

Teen stabbing suspect faces a judge, boosting production of baby formula, Ann Uccello turns 100, and a Throwback Thursday tune!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19.
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
274K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy