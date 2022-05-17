Person Rescued After Car Drives Into River In Middletown, Officials Say

Authorities rescued the occupant of a car that drove into a river in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Facebook/Portland CT Fire Department

Authorities rescued the occupant of a car that drove into a river in Connecticut.

The Portland Fire Department in Middlesex County said the dive team responded to a report of a car in the Connecticut River near Harbor Park in Middletown on the evening of Monday, May 16.

Middletown Police officers were able to get a rescue throw device to the individual who was in the water and pulled them to the emergency services dock, officials said.

The person was taken to a hospital.

The fire department secured a line to the car, and divers checked the car and the surrounding area.

Authorities said the dive team included members from Portland, Middletown, and the South Fire District

