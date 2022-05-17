ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gas Prices Hit New Record High In Connecticut Amid Surge In Oil Costs

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdnjO_0fhAueiL00
The AAA breakdown of gas prices in the US on Monday, May 16. Photo Credit: AAA

There is no relief in sight for motorists in Connecticut as prices at the pump continue to rise to new record highs, according to AAA.

As of Monday, May 16, AAA was reporting that the average price per gallon has risen to $4.54 in Connecticut, setting another new record after peaking at $4.32 a week prior.

Diesel gas is also on the rise, up to $6.41 as of May 16, also a new record in the Nutmeg State.

According to AAA, there is not expected to be any relief for drivers with Memorial Day and the busy summer driving season fast approaching.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Nationally, the average for a gallon of gas is $4.48, which is 40 cents more than a month ago, and $1.43 more than a year ago.

In Connecticut, the price is up 22 cents from a week ago, 64 cents from a month ago, and is up from $3.07 a year ago on May 16, 2021.

In Connecticut, drivers are paying this much on average per gallon of fuel in these counties:

  • Fairfield: $4.59;
  • Windham: $4.56
  • New London: $4.55;
  • Middlesex: $4.54;
  • Litchfield: $4.53;
  • Hartford: $4.53;
  • Tolland: $4.52;
  • New Haven: $4.51.

Eyewitness News

You’ve been warned: Electric rates go up for many customers on July 1

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut regulators sought to warn electricity customers that their rates will be going up on July 1. Thursday, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, advised Eversource and United Illuminating customers of revised standard service generation rates that run from July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.
Connecticut Fishing Report- May 19, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) proudly holds a recent Connecticut striper. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out whenever he can, and while we’re not in full spring-run mode, things are shaping up nicely. There is a nice slug of striped bass throughout the river mouths, but they have been finicky on most trips. You can generally find them on your electronics, and if they are not willing to hit a larger topwater offering or swimming plug, be ready to downsize to a smaller offering. The lower river flats should warm up quite a bit this weekend, so the fishing should get progressively better. A nice slug of aggressive bluefish have also entered the mix over the past few days, so it appears we’re close to things blowing wide open.
