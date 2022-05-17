Gas Prices Hit New Record High In Connecticut Amid Surge In Oil Costs

The AAA breakdown of gas prices in the US on Monday, May 16. Photo Credit: AAA

There is no relief in sight for motorists in Connecticut as prices at the pump continue to rise to new record highs, according to AAA.

As of Monday, May 16, AAA was reporting that the average price per gallon has risen to $4.54 in Connecticut, setting another new record after peaking at $4.32 a week prior.

Diesel gas is also on the rise, up to $6.41 as of May 16, also a new record in the Nutmeg State.

According to AAA, there is not expected to be any relief for drivers with Memorial Day and the busy summer driving season fast approaching.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Nationally, the average for a gallon of gas is $4.48, which is 40 cents more than a month ago, and $1.43 more than a year ago.

In Connecticut, the price is up 22 cents from a week ago, 64 cents from a month ago, and is up from $3.07 a year ago on May 16, 2021.

In Connecticut, drivers are paying this much on average per gallon of fuel in these counties:

Fairfield: $4.59;

Windham: $4.56

New London: $4.55;

Middlesex: $4.54;

Litchfield: $4.53;

Hartford: $4.53;

Tolland: $4.52;

New Haven: $4.51.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.