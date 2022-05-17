Vincennes Police seize 60 grams of K2 in warrant arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man who had active warrants in Knox and Daviess counties is in custody and facing a batch of new charges related to drug activity.

24-year-old Roger J. Fleetwood was located by police on Monday at a residence in the 200 block of Hart Street. Vincennes Police Officers had reportedly been alerted that a person with active warrants could be in the residence and possibly involved in drug activity.

According to police, Fleetwood attempted to escape through a bedroom window before retreating back inside the building. While taking Fleetwood into custody officers spotted what they believed to be drug-related items in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant officers seized approximately 60.4 grams of K2.

K2, sometimes known as Spice , is a schedule 1 synthetic drug that’s designed to mimic the effects of Cannabis.

Fleetwood has been charged with

Dealing in a Schedule I Drug, Level 2 Felony

Possession of a Schedule I Drug, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Knox County, IN FTA Warrant, Level 6 Felony

Daviess County, IN FTA Warrant (2), Class A Misdemeanor

Daviess County, IN Child Support Attachment Warrant

