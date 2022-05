Duke Energy has identified two potential pathways, including four final portfolios, that would enable the 70% carbon reduction required by state law in North Carolina by 2030. Each of the plans would see all coal power plants retired by 2035, add 3,700-5,900 MW in new renewable energy resources, and lay the groundwork for the eventual dispatch of small modular nuclear reactors. Costs would increase 1.9% to 2.7% annually through 2035.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO