The 18-year-old Southern Tier man accused of killing 10 people, including an Auburn man, last Saturday at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo appeared in court Thursday morning. The suspect, who has been only charged so far with one count of first-degree murder, will plead not guilty according to his attorney. The case will now head to an Erie County grand jury where additional charges are expected to be filed.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO