Local students create, sell crosses to help with Ukraine relief
MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with St. Joseph Catholic School announced student-created ceramic crosses in honor of Ukraine are being sold.
The crosses, some painted with Ukraine’s colors and others with Ukraine spelled down the cross, are being sold for $5 for small ones and $10 for large ones. All of the money that’s being raised will go to the Catholic Diocese of Jackson’s relief efforts for Ukraine.Local group collects supplies for Ukraine
“When I first learned that Russia invaded Ukraine and then saw what Ukrainians are going through, I just felt we needed to do something,” said Lou Ann Turner, an art and ceramics teacher at St. Joe. “This was the first thing that came to mind: beautiful, hand-made crosses.”
The crosses are made, painted and decorated by students in Turner’s pottery class.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 2