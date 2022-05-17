Local students create, sell crosses to help with Ukraine relief

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with St. Joseph Catholic School announced student-created ceramic crosses in honor of Ukraine are being sold.

The crosses, some painted with Ukraine’s colors and others with Ukraine spelled down the cross, are being sold for $5 for small ones and $10 for large ones. All of the money that’s being raised will go to the Catholic Diocese of Jackson’s relief efforts for Ukraine.

“When I first learned that Russia invaded Ukraine and then saw what Ukrainians are going through, I just felt we needed to do something,” said Lou Ann Turner, an art and ceramics teacher at St. Joe. “This was the first thing that came to mind: beautiful, hand-made crosses.”

Courtesy: St. Joseph Catholic School

The crosses are made, painted and decorated by students in Turner’s pottery class.

