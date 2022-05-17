ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Local students create, sell crosses to help with Ukraine relief

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with St. Joseph Catholic School announced student-created ceramic crosses in honor of Ukraine are being sold.

The crosses, some painted with Ukraine’s colors and others with Ukraine spelled down the cross, are being sold for $5 for small ones and $10 for large ones. All of the money that’s being raised will go to the Catholic Diocese of Jackson’s relief efforts for Ukraine.

Local group collects supplies for Ukraine

“When I first learned that Russia invaded Ukraine and then saw what Ukrainians are going through, I just felt we needed to do something,” said Lou Ann Turner, an art and ceramics teacher at St. Joe. “This was the first thing that came to mind: beautiful, hand-made crosses.”

    Courtesy: St. Joseph Catholic School
    Courtesy: St. Joseph Catholic School
    Courtesy: St. Joseph Catholic School

The crosses are made, painted and decorated by students in Turner’s pottery class.

vicksburgnews.com

Scallions honored as Top Cop in the state of Mississippi

Vicksburg native Christopher ‘Blake’ Scallions has been honored to be awarded “Top Cop” in the state of Mississippi. Scallions recently was the subject of our “Those Who Keep Us Safe” series. In the interview, he states he has looked up to law enforcement since childhood, and now he’s humbled by the honor of wearing a badge himself.
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
mageenews.com

Christ died for the ungodly

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him! For if, while we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How to keep children safe near swimming pools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Swimming pools can have a powerful pull on children. Kids can slip away from the eyes of watchful adults in seconds. It happens every day. Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare, shared some tips to help keep children safe around pools and hot tubs. He reported the following tips with information […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

City Cuts Area on 149

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Following a video shared with me last week, much discussion was held concerning who was responsible for the cutting of the property past the RR bridge on old highway 49.
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Governor says there are no police jurisdictional issues in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves fired back at claims Wednesday that the Jackson Police Department and capitol police are at odds over who has jurisdiction in the Capitol Complex Improvement District. "There are no jurisdictional issues," Reeves said. "The Jackson Police Department has the primary jurisdiction in the...
JACKSON, MS
