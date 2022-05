The Washington Nationals have gotten off to an awful start in the 2022 MLB season, as they currently own the second-worst record in the league at 13-26. The Nationals have been so poor that executives have started the speculation around their roster and possible trades at the August 2 deadline. One name that has come up in possible trade speculation is superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who is one of the game’s most accomplished players at just 23 years old.

