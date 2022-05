Orestimba’s two-sport athlete Devin Bettencourt signed his letter of intent to NAIA school, Vanguard University for baseball on Friday. Vanguard University of Southern California is a private Christian university in Costa Mesa. It was the first four-year college in Orange County. The university offers over 39 undergraduate degrees and emphases in 15 different departments. The university also offers adult-learning programs in its professional studies department and features six graduate degrees. It is accredited by the Wester Association of Schools and Colleges.

