Live from Pimlico Race Course, the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Here's how to watch. "The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown" has finally arrived with today's Preakness Stakes. Nine thoroughbreds will take the track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for a purse of $1.5 million. After shocking the world, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't be participating in this year's event, which means there will not be an opportunity to have a Triple Crown winner.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO