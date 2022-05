In this update, marijuana sales in Massachusetts have surpassed three billion dollars, the Springfield Police Department held a special tribute Wednesday afternoon to honor the 17 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released the latest COVID-19 data. The 7-day positivity rate is now just over 9 percent with 10 new deaths reported since yesterday. So far, 76.5 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO