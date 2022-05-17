ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player

By Chris Fisher
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team. LPD says Regan Noelle Gibbs (Marek),...

www.kctv5.com

