ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Recycling Center reminds residents and non-residents that Access Stickers are required to enter the Center on Route 5, south of Bellows Falls. Access Stickers for 2023 will be available June 1, 2022 and can be obtained at the Rockingham Town Clerk’s Office and at the Recycling Center cashier building.

TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO