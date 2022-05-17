ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Battle of South London! Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards both grew up in Croydon, boxed at the same gym and fought in the amateurs... now the Brits face off in their 'derby' at the 02 Arena with a world title shot at stake

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

For two fighters looking to take each other's heads off this Saturday night, Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards have quite a bit in common.

Both men discovered a love of boxing while growing up in Croydon. They both attended the same gym and worked with the same trainer. They fought in the amateurs and later sparred together. Now they square off under the lights at the 02 Arena this Saturday night with everything at stake.

This showdown has been labelled 'The Battle of South London' as an all-British dust-up where the winner will earn the bragging rights and go on to bigger and better things, with the loser sent back to the drawing board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FEGJ_0fhAqgcd00
Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards (R) will face off in a 'South London derby' this Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgsA9_0fhAqgcd00
Buatsi comes into the fight as the favourite after an unbeaten career with 15 straight victories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nN6Dv_0fhAqgcd00

If this fight needed selling, Eddie Hearn only had to point to their domestic rivalry and his opening line in the first press conference was reminding fans that the pair have grown up a 'stone's throw away' from each other and know each other well. That certainly adds a bit of heat to the cooking pot.

It's fair to say this fight is one that many fighters avoid - especially when a world title fight is in touching distance at 175lbs in the light-heavyweight division. Both men deserve credit for putting their reputations and pride aside to get this one on.

Buatsi - who was born in Ghana before his family moved to the UK in Thornton Heath, south London - is already salivating at the prospect of this potentially-feisty bout.

The 2016 Olympic Bronze medal winner admitted it feels like two London football rivals going head to head - which adds 'spice' into the mix as they prepare to go to war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPLil_0fhAqgcd00
Buatsi admits he is relishing his battle against fellow South London boy Richards, who boxed at the same gym as him

'A few people have said this is the Battle of South London,' he said recently in an interview with Sportsmail.

'Whether it's Richards or anyone else, it seems like a derby. If two London teams are playing each other, it's gonna be a great match. It adds a bit of spice to it.'

And these two have previous together. They are familiar with each other having shared a boxing upbringing at the South Norwood and Victory Club in Crystal Palace and gone on to fight at the 2014 English National Championships Preliminaries.

Buatsi came out on top with a unanimous decision over a three-round contest, though both men will pay little attention to that day having come on leaps and bounds since then.

Richards himself has questioned his rival's pedigree. Buatsi has blitzed past most of his opponents to go to 15-0 and is yet to face a significant challenge, while his upcoming opponent recently fought world champion Dmitri Bivol - who recently gained attention for beating Canelo Alvarez - and lost on points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSOTr_0fhAqgcd00
Buatsi believes their similar roots adds 'spice' to the fight having sparred Richards and fought him in the amateur ranks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cG0wT_0fhAqgcd00
Richards, known as 'Spider', believes he has more pedigree after going up against light-heavy world champion Dmitri Bivol 

'He did well as an amateur and in the Olympics, you can't argue with that,' Richards said about Buatsi. 'Are those skills transferable to the pros? As a professional I've jumped into deep waters and proved myself, I've been the underdog time and time again.

'We're yet to see that from Josh, there hasn't been a fight he's been in that anyone has said, "this is a 50-50 fight, I think Josh could lose this fight".

'He's had that amateur pedigree and has been guided into a safer journey. He's earned that right of course, but with me I have had to jump in, sink or swim, and he's played it safe, but the safety cap is off now.'

Buatsi, of course, is having none of that. The 29-year-old believes Richards has overlooked many of the opponents he has faced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frnE6_0fhAqgcd00
Richards insists he has jumped in at the deep end where he had to either 'sink or swim'

'I am the best in the country,' he said. '[Richards] is saying I haven't proved myself, but I don't think that's true. We were both amateurs, he fought, I fought, we entered the same tournaments, and I went on and did what I did. So, he cannot say that I've had an easier route, just because I went to the Olympics and did well. I killed myself for that medal, gave everything for it.

'I had that 50-50 fight against Ricards Bolotniks. A few of the governing bodies had him in their top five. He was a very good opponent and I stopped him. His management team said that they rated me for taking the fight, because all the other light-heavyweights in the country didn't want to fight him. We didn't think twice.'

Buatsi promised Richards he will deliver 'straight violence' when they come to blows on May 21.

'I am better than him 100 per cent, come on,' he added. 'I've looked at him in the eyes and he knows who I am. You don't need to explain. I don't need to talk smack and I don't need the media. Forget the image, when I fight, it's straight violence. I carry myself in a certain way, but when I get in the ring, it's straight violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYid8_0fhAqgcd00
Buatsi believes he is the best light-heavyweight in the UK and plans to bring 'straight violence'

'In professional boxing we're all carrying ourselves in a certain way, but the brakes are off when I'm in the ring. The talking doesn't do it, the fighting does.

'Whatever I must do, I will do and in that ring, I know in myself that I will find a way to win and do what I have to do. Winning by any formula. I've looked at him, I've seen him, I know what is going to happen to him and he knows too.'

It appears it's not all fire and tension between these two though, as Buatsi recently admitted he has a good relationship with Richards' family.

'I bump into Craig's mum and sister around South London, they really support his career and they are really cool people,' he added.

'When I see them there are always warm greetings and respect.

'Craig has just become someone that people want to see me fight and I am sure his fans want to see him fight me, so be it.'

Rest assured, this is more than just a fight. It's a different sport to a football derby, but the rules are the same. Pride is at stake. There will be aggression and maybe even dirty tricks at play, but the prize is far grander than local bragging rights.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

TOWIE star Charlie King reveals his botched nose job plunged him into 'depths of despair' as he opens up about battle with body dysmorphia to MPs probing pressures of social media

Ex-The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Charlie King has revealed how a botched nose job plunged him into the 'depths of despair'. The 36-year-old, who starred in the ITV reality TV show until 2013, opened up to MPs today about his battle with body dysmorphia. Mr King told how...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

House of Lords move to Burnley would be fantastic, locals say

The possibility of the House of Lords moving to Burnley while the Palace of Westminster is refurbished has been welcomed by many in the town. The government has said peers cannot move to a building near Parliament while work is carried out and should move away from London instead. Burnley...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Buatsi
Person
Eddie Hearn
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Spouse of Fraser! Mike Ashley's eldest daughter Anna marries successor to his retail empire Michael Murray, 32, in lavish '£3million' wedding at Churchill's ancestral home Blenheim Palace

Mike Ashley's eldest daughter has married the successor to his Frasers retail empire Michael Murray in a lavish multi-million pound wedding at Blenheim Palace. Murray, 32, and Anna Ashley tied the knot after hiring out the 18th century ancestral home of Winston Churchill in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on Saturday. Ashley hired...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Brits#Combat#British
Hello Magazine

Top 10 secret bars in London revealed

Like all great cities, London has its secrets. If you have run out of date-night inspiration or simply want a new place to try, there are a number of incredible secret bars to explore in the magical metropolis. From Mayfair to Hackney, we've rounded up the best secret bars in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

People trafficking 'kingpin' suspect from Iran, 29, who 'bought death-trap boats in Turkey and delivered them to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands' is arrested in London raid

The suspected 'kingpin' of a Channel people smuggling gang was held during a police swoop in London earlier today. Detectives say Iranian-born Hewa Rahimpur, 29, was arrested during a planned operation in east London and is due to appear in court tomorrow. Rahimpur is suspected of being a 'major player'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

St Margaret of Antioch badge found in Norfolk depicts dragon

A medieval silver badge of allegiance showing St Margaret of Antioch would probably have been owned by a literate, upper class woman, an historian said. St Margaret was revered as the patron saint of childbirth and pregnant women. The 15th or 16th Century piece was found at Cawston, Norfolk, in...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Drinks Bakery founder Andy Murray wins major Waitrose deal

A "lifelong foodie" who won the backing of two investors on BBC TV show Dragons' Den has secured a major contract with Waitrose. Edinburgh-based Andy Murray will see his savoury snacks stocked at 230 stores across the UK under a seven-figure listings deal. His biscuit range is now stocked at...
BUSINESS
BBC

Marble Hill: Henrietta Howard's London villa to reopen

A villa described as "a forgotten gem of Georgian England" is to reopen following an £8m restoration project. Marble Hill, in Twickenham, south-west London, was owned by royal mistress Henrietta Howard and is a rare surviving example of a house which was built for a woman in Georgian England.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Vangelis, the Greek composer of Chariots of Fire's legendary electronic theme tune, dies in French hospital aged 79 'while being treated for Covid-19'

Vangelis, the legendary Greece-born electronic composer and musician who was best known for his electronic theme song for Oscar-winning 'Chariots of Fire', has died at the age of 79. Greek media reported that Vangelis died in a French hospital while being treated for Covid-19. According to the Athens News Agency,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Swaying Tyson Fury struggles to stand as he KICKS OUT at a taxi that refused to give him a ride on a boozy holiday in Cannes, after having 'too many to drink' with his father John on a day out on a yacht

Tyson Fury admitted this morning he'd had 'too many to drink' after video emerged of him kicking out at a taxi and struggling to stand while on a boozy holiday in Cannes. The reigning WBC heavyweight champion is in Cannes on holiday but a video appears to show moments on Wednesday when the Gypsy King was worse for wear.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'She's already filled us with so much love and happiness': MIC's Oliver Proudlock and wife Emma Louise Connolly announce the arrival of their baby daughter Bonnie

Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock have announced the birth of their daughter. Sharing a joint message on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, Emma, 30, and her former Made In Chelsea star husband Oliver, 33, revealed they welcomed Bonnie Lou into the world on Saturday 14 May. Alongside a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Milton Keynes and Doncaster among eight new cities to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee

A record-breaking eight places across the UK and beyond have been awarded city status to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.The new cities that triumphed in a competition to receive civic honours range from Colchester, Britain’s first recorded settlement, to Milton Keynes, a town formally established in 1967.This year was the first occasion it was open to applications from the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories, with Stanley on the Falkland Islands and Douglas on the Isle of Man among the winners.The remaining newly named cities are Doncaster in England, Dunfermline in Scotland, Wrexham in Wales and Bangor in Northern Ireland.The...
U.K.
The Independent

30% of homes let in London this year ‘have gone to tenants from outside capital’

Three in every 10 homes let in London this year so far have gone to people who were previously living outside the capital, research has found.Some 30% of these properties have gone to tenants who were previously living elsewhere, according to sales and letting agent Hamptons.It is the highest figure in at least a decade and compares to a five-year pre-Covid pandemic average of 23%, the report said.The trend marks a sharp reversal compared with 2020, when just 12% of London tenants came from outside the city. During lockdown, many renters moved back in with parents or to more affordable...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

London brothers face extradition over Ming porcelain raid

Two brothers accused of stealing Ming dynasty porcelain worth $3.58m (£2.87m) are facing extradition to Switzerland. Stewart Ahearne, 43, and Louis Ahearne, 33, from south-east London, are said to have been part of a gang of thieves who burgled the Baur Foundation, Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy