South Carolina becomes the latest state to enact a transgender sports ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO