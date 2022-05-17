ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina becomes the latest state to enact a transgender sports ban

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

South Carolina's governor signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls' or women's sports in public schools and colleges.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
ormondbeachobserver.com

NRA says ruling bolsters challenge to Florida gun law

Pointing to a ruling in a California case, lawyers for the National Rifle Association this week urged a federal appellate court to strike down a Florida law prohibiting sales of rifles and other long guns to adults under age 21. A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida wants social-studies text books to not include 'Critical race theory, social justice, or culturally responsive teaching'

As the Florida Department of Education seeks proposals from textbook companies to provide social-studies materials to schools, it is making clear concepts such as critical race theory and social justice should not be included. The department is accepting bids from companies through June 10 to provide social-studies books for a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Racism
US News and World Report

Kansas Ordered to Pay $63 Million to Former Pizza Magnate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill increasing motor vehicle exemption in bankruptcy

DeSantis vetoed the bill "in an effort to not incentivize bankruptcy." Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would increases the maximum value of a motor vehicle that may be exempted from bankruptcy cases from $1,000 to $5,000. The measure (CS/HB 265), sponsored by the House Civil Justice & Property...
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
87K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy