Southold, NY

Elinor Bernadette Murphy May, 96￼

By RiverheadLOCAL
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 3 days ago

Elinor Bernadette Murphy May of Southold died on May 14, 2022 at home. She was 96 years old. She was born to Bill and Marie Murphy. She attended Georgian Court College. She competed in the Top Notch Triathlon multiple times, on a 3-generation team. She...

riverheadlocal.com

riverheadlocal

Robert ‘Duane’ Horton, 91

Robert “Duane’” Horton of Peconic died May 13, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born to Albert and Ruth Horton. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean conflict where he became a crew chief and then a flight engineer.
PECONIC, NY
riverheadlocal

Frank J. Austria, 81

Frank J. Austria of Riverhead died on May 15, 2022 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 81 years old. He was born on Aug. 16, 1940 in Riverhead to Frank and Doris (Fanning) Austria. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1959. He worked as an aerospace engineer at...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Second Latin Music Festival planned for June 12 nixed by Riverhead Town Board

A second Latin Music Festival proposed for June 12 at the 4-H Camp in Baiting Hollow was rejected by the town board last night. The board voted unanimously, 4-0 with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar absent, to deny a special event permit for the festival, with board members citing excess attendance and traffic impacts at the organizer’s event on Sunday. The town police stepped in to shut down Sunday’s event after vehicles unable to get into the site caused a major traffic jam on Sound Avenue. Police also closed Sound Avenue for more than two hours in the middle of the afternoon.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Earlene Trent, 90

Earlene Trent of Riverhead died on May 17, 2022. She was 90 years old. She was born on April 5, 1932 in Cumberland, Virginia to William and Margaret (Epps) Trent. She worked as a home health aide. Her hobbies included cooking and was the family comedian. She was predeceased by...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Southold, NY
Obituaries
City
Southold, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
riverheadlocal

Facing legal dilemmas, Dimon Estate cancels all weddings it booked for 2022

The Dimon Estate in Jamesport has canceled all weddings it had booked for 2022, after the Town of Riverhead refused to issue a tent permits to the restaurant. “I canceled the whole season,” caterer Matt Kar, principal of Kar-McVeigh, which owns the property, said in an interview last week. Kar said he couldn’t take the chance that the town would shut him down and he’d have to cancel weddings at the very last minute.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps invites community to National EMS Week open house

This is National EMS Week, a week honoring the emergency medical services providers in our community. EMS providers are the first medical contact with a patient and can immediately initiate treatment on scene to help care for the patient, whether it is someone involved in a car accident, suffering a stroke or a heart attack, or a parent needing comfort when a child is sick.
RIVERHEAD, NY
#Long Island#Triathlon#Bernadette#Georgian Court College#The North Fork Chorale#The Roslyn News#The Suffolk Times#Transformation
riverheadlocal

Around town: May 15

The Riverhead Fire Department is holding its annual fund drive. By now, the community should have received the brochure in the mail and return envelope to send a contribution allowing the firefighters to continue serving the community on a volunteer basis. The Riverhead Fire Department protects 48 square miles and covers the Town of Riverhead as well as parts of the towns of Southampton and Brookhaven. They are on call 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. They look forward to teaching annually fire safety training to all the children in the district through their Fire Prevention Program at all the schools, as well as, many preschools. You can send a donation by check or money order to Riverhead Fire Dept Fund Drive Committee, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or can be made online by [email protected] or zelle [email protected]
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Renee R. Tetrault, 57

Renee R. Tetrault of Calverton died on May 7, 2022 at her home. She was 57 years old. She was born on Oct. 2, 1964 in Southampton to Arthur and Jacqueline (Sward) Lawall. She graduated from William Floyd High School in 1982. She worked as a hair dresser. Her hobbies included going to the Riverhead VFW and Polish Hall, feeding humming birds, dancing, music and crossword puzzles.
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Fire destroys golf carts at county course in Riverhead Sunday night

A fire at the Indian Island county golf course last night damaged the golf cart storage building there and destroyed most of the golf carts stored within the building. A 911 call reported the fire at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. First Assistant Chief JR Renten found smoke and flames coming out of west end of the building, according to a Riverhead Fire Department spokesperson.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Obituaries
Saint Patrick's Day
riverheadlocal

Court-appointed special master released redistricting maps. Here’s how they change local congressional and state senate districts

New York’s court-appointed special master yesterday released proposed redistricting maps for congressional and state senate districts. The congressional district map altered the boundary lines for the First Congressional District significantly from on the redistricting map struck down by the N.Y. Court of Appeals late last month. The district will...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Hundreds rally in Riverhead for abortion rights on ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ national day of action

People from across the East End and beyond gathered in Riverhead Saturday to support abortion rights, in a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally organized by local activist groups. The demonstration outside the State Supreme Courthouse on Griffing Avenue was one of more than 380 rallies that took place in cities and towns across the U.S. yesterday in a national day of action to protest the potential imminent demise of a woman’s constitutionally guaranteed right to an abortion.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Anna Bajlak, 98

Anna Bajlak of Mattituck died on May 7, 2022 at her home. She was 98 years old. She was born on Jan. 1, 1924 in Ukraine to Mykolay and Maria (Milan) Telatynski. She worked as a homemaker. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church. Her hobbies included writing, the church and her Ukrainian heritage and country.
MATTITUCK, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead officials ponder allowing drive-thru restaurants, coffee shops & cafés in Wading River

A proposed code change that would allow restaurants, coffee shops and cafés in Wading River to offer drive-thru service is being considered by the Riverhead Town Board. The idea of amending the Business CR zoning use district, which is primarily located along areas of Route 25A, was triggered by Wading River residents expressing to board members their disappointment with the continuing vacancy at the former McDonald’s restaurant site on Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road. The vacant building has become an eyesore, officials said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

