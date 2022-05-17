ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple's Future Foldable Devices To Borrow A Key Feature From The Kindle Reader

By Nadeem Sarwar
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone could tap into an unexpected technology when it finally arrives, boosting battery life in the...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ishara Fernando

Apple Home Key - New feature of iOS 15 to your Smart Home

This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
SlashGear

Apple's iOS 15.5 Released: What's New For Your iPhone

With the beta release from April 2022 well and truly wrapped up, Apple has made iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 available for everyone. Now anyone with an iPhone 6s and later, an iPad Air 2 and later, an iPad 5th generation and later, an iPad Mini 4 and later, any model of iPad Pro, or an iPod Touch 7th generation can get the latest operating system for their devices.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle#Laptop#E Ink#Tfi Securities#Epd#Oled#Lcd#Microsoft Office#Color Epaper#Ipad Air
SlashGear

The Real Reason Michael Burry Bet Millions Against Apple

Michael Burry is shorting Apple with a put option of 206,000 shares, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealed on May 16. Burry is known for predicting the mid-2000s housing bubble and the following domino market crash. He also led the charge during the meme-stock investing in GameStop and bet against Elon Musk's Tesla, as well as bitcoin, dogecoin, and Robinhood.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
SlashGear

Sony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Price Of More Clarity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With travel nearing pre-pandemic levels, and remote working showing no signs of going away for many people, active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones are arguably more relevant than ever before. The arrival of Sony's WH-1000XM5, then, is a big deal, not least because its predecessors have been widely credited with setting competitive fires under Bose and, in the process, kicking off a fresh round of wireless headphones wars. For 2022, the newest models raise the tech stakes and the price tag.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy