ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week with Eloise

By News release
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgecrest Regional Hospital employee Tayler McNamara and High Desert Therapy Dogs volunteer Correen Malone celebrate National Hospital Week with Eloise. The visit from HDTD is just one activity offered to RRH...

www.ridgecrestca.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Suver gives update on RRH

After joking about being tired of masks and Zoom meetings, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO Jim Suver gave the Rotary Club of China Lake a brief COVID-19 update May 4. (Although he does still recommend wearing a mask if you are sick.) Brief COVID update. “I am only going to do...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Supervisor Peters Announces Leroy Jackson Park and Petroglyph Park to Receive $1 Million in Upgrades

Kern County’s 1st District Supervisor, Phillip Peters, announced plans this week to allocate nearly $1 million for park improvements and maintenance in East Kern. The County Administrative Office has budgeted $1,000,000 from the County’s allocation of federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding; $200,000 designated for new shade sails and a new covered seating area at Petroglyph Park, and $800,000 for new playground equipment and surfacing at Leroy Jackson Park.
KERN COUNTY, CA
parentherald.com

Bakersfield Family of Teachers Graduate With Master's Degrees Together

A Bakersfield family of teachers have graduated with master's degrees together at the Mississippi State University. Dad Commondre Cole, son Ja'Coby Cole, and daughter Iesha Gully were among the 153 graduates who marched during the commencement exercises Thursday, May 12. Commondre is a teacher at the Northwest Middle School, while...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Health
Bakersfield Californian

Car show to raise awareness for melanoma

A car show will be held Saturday honoring a local car dealer who was known for the Toyota dealerships he co-owned as well as his involvement in local charities. The second annual Steve Downs Melanoma Foundation Car Show recognizes Stephen "Steve" Downs, who died last year from melanoma at the age of 64.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Altrusa supports Inyokern Chamber of Commerce

Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley continues efforts to help our neighbors by joining the Inyokern Chamber of Commerce, and also by contributing funds to help save and restore the historic Inyokern Town Hall. Rosie Calvin, Inyokern Chamber of Commerce President, is working diligently to hold fundraisers and increase membership in the Chamber to help raise funds for the historic building. Altrusa hopes that other organizations and individuals will follow suit in contributing to the upcoming fundraisers and/or becoming Chamber members. Contributions can be sent to: Inyokern Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 232, Inyokern, CA 93527. Contact Rosie Calvin with questions,760-793-7276.
INYOKERN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sagewood to bring 71 units of affordable housing to south Bakersfield

The start of construction for a gated apartment complex that will bring 71 units of affordable housing, as well as a host of services for residents, was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the project’s location in south Bakersfield. The development will help address market demand, build up...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Letter to the editor: Yes on C

The grassroots "Building Schools for Tomorrow Committee" has done an outstanding job of creating a thoughtful, farsighted, fiscally sound proposal to improve and make the best use of our communities school facilities. Our best move now is to vote yes on measure C and support that opportunity. Bill Farris, Ridgecrest.
RIDGECREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Desert Therapy Dogs#Hdtd#Rrh#Pita Fresh#Shaved Ice Shack#Eec
FOX 5 San Diego

Newsom gets 2nd booster in Bakersfield

Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t quite roll up his sleeve but he did take his second dose of the Moderna booster. Administered by Secretary of Health & Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly at Clinica Sierra Vista on Wednesday, the governor reminded Californians that vaccines and boosters are readily available.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family visit turns tragic after 5-year-old drowns in pool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather is warming up and many of us will no doubt seek pools for comfort, so now is the time to think about water safety. A mother shared her heartbreaking story of what can go wrong when trying to enjoy the water. Oliver Michael Shine of Las Vegas was found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Nationwide Report

59-year-old Mark A Strother dead after a motorcycle crash in Ridgecrest (Ridgecrest, CA)

59-year-old Mark A Strother dead after a motorcycle crash in Ridgecrest (Ridgecrest, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 59-year-old Mark A Strother, of Baton Rouge, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on May 6 in Ridgecrest. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 2:38 p.m. on U.S. Route 395, north of Garlock road [...]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET 17

Kern Energy Week: Berry Corporation

Sponsored content by Berry Corporation. Ilyana Capellan talks to Vice President of Human Resources, Marisol Ramirez of Berry Corporation, about their involvement in Studio 17’s Kern Energy Week. For more information on Berry, click here. To watch Studio 17 Live’s “Continued Conversation” on Facebook with representatives from some of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Clint Freeman: Real Estate In The Know

The local market of Ridgecrest continues to move in a seller's market. Sold homes vs. active homes moved up from 0.96 months in March to 1.22 months in April. We have been experiencing a seller’s market since November 2011 when the absorption rate was 6.25 months. Units of sold...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Toll Fire in Caliente burns nearly 60 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and dry conditions set the stage for a busy afternoon for Kern County Fire. County firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Toll Fire burning near Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road. The fire has burned approximately 60 acres. The Toll Fire was one of several fires […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BC Alumni Hall of Fame to honor community leaders including McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Alumni Association and the Bakersfield College Foundation have announced this year’s inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame. Louis Barbich, Shirley Haney, NaTesha “T” Johnson and Congressman Kevin McCarthy will be recognized by the Hall of Fame this summer. The selection committee wanted to recognize alumni who have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy