Ridgecrest Regional Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week with Eloise

Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley continues efforts to help our neighbors by joining the Inyokern Chamber of Commerce, and also by contributing funds to help save and restore the historic Inyokern Town Hall. Rosie Calvin, Inyokern Chamber of Commerce President, is working diligently to hold fundraisers and increase membership in the Chamber to help raise funds for the historic building. Altrusa hopes that other organizations and individuals will follow suit in contributing to the upcoming fundraisers and/or becoming Chamber members. Contributions can be sent to: Inyokern Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 232, Inyokern, CA 93527. Contact Rosie Calvin with questions,760-793-7276.

INYOKERN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO