Brownfield, TX

BISD Board meets, swears in Board members

By Gina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownfield ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday night, May 16. Following recognition of Employees and Student of the Month (See related story on TownTalk.), votes were canvassed from the May 7 Municipal Election, and board members were sworn in. Sworn in were Randy Anthony, and Matt Valdonado....

BISD recognizes their finest for the month of May

At the regular meeting of the BISD Board of Trustees on Monday, May 16, the Employees and Student of the Month were recognized. The awards were presented by Board Member Edgar Rivera. Colonial Heights had this month’s Student of the Month. Liam Rivera was recognized as the the Student of...
BROWNFIELD, TX
Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation Board Meets First Time After the Hire Of New Executive Director

The Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCorp) Board met for the first time after the Brownfield City Council approved Gina Kelly as the new Executive Director of BIDCorp. The BIDCorp agenda was light and the meeting was quick. After the invocation, pledge, public comment (there were none) and approval of the last meetings minutes the Board went to work.
BROWNFIELD, TX
First Day Primary Runoff Early Voting Numbers Released

Early voting began yesterday, Monday May 16, 2022 for the Texas Primary Runoffs Elections from the March 1, 2022, Primary Elections. In the early voting roundup from Monday May 16, 2022 there were a total of 128 early votes, 2 on the Democratic ballot and 126 on Republican ballot. Of course this election determines the nominees for the General Mid-Terms Election in November. State law mandates in a primary election the candidates from both parties must have a majority of the votes, or basically 50% plus one vote. However, when three or more are running in a contested primary race, some candidates might get a plurality of votes, but not the overall majority. So what began on Monday, May 16, 2022, eligible voters in Terry County, are able to vote on the two local Republican Primary Runoffs, which are for County Judge and Justice of the Peace. There are also other state-wide Republican and Democrat runoffs as well. Something to note about primary runoffs is that if you voted in the original primary on certain party ballot, then you can only vote on that same party ballot for the runoff. If a person did not vote in the original primary, then they can vote in either party runoff but not both.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
Brownfield, TX
UMC helps introduce a new era to the Chatman Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:. Recently, UMC Health System reached out to begin the process of restarting the Chatman Memorial Center corporation (CMC) with the desire to support the neighborhood around the Chatman Hospital with health-related services and to carry on the Chatman name by completely renovating this historical landmark.
LUBBOCK, TX
What one church in Lubbock says they’re doing for further security

LUBBOCK, Texas– South Plains Church of Christ Preaching Minister, Jim Brewer, said that churches across the country have been the target for mass shootings. As unfortunate, the reality, Brewer said it’s more important than ever that people feel safe to worship. “We certainly want people to feel a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Power outages in Hockley, Terry counties impact over 6,000 customers

HOCKLEY COUNTY and TERRY COUNTY, Texas — Power outages impacted over 6,000 customers in Hockley and Terry counties Tuesday night, according to outage maps by Xcel Energy and Lyntegar Electric Cooperative. The Lyntegar outages began just after 8:00 p.m. and impacted just over 3,300 customers. The Xcel Energy outages...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
Remember The House That Was Said To Be Haunted In Midland

I have always thought houses that looked like houses from movies looked pretty cool. If you have been in Midland a while, you can probably remember a house in south Midland that everyone talked about. The house is located behind La Mission restaurant on Big Spring Street. Every time I would drive by that house I always thought it looked like the old TV classic Munsters house.
MIDLAND, TX
City of Lubbock to delay opening of Montelongo Pool due to leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock will delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to a leak discovered in the pool system during pre-opening startup. The City has a contractor scheduled to make necessary repairs. The projected new opening date for Montelongo Pool is Saturday, June 11, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
Forever Family: Closing the Gap in Lubbock

The state of Texas has a high rate of kids in the foster care system. Sometimes, in order to save a child’s life and protect their safety, Child Protective Services must intervene and even remove a child from an unsafe situation. These challenges impact children and families of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but studies […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Top 6 Places for Breakfast Burritos in Midland Texas

There's nothing better than a cup of coffee and breakfast burrito to start your day off. Whether you're heading to work or dropping the kids off, a full stomach is always a good way to kick off a full day. I try to stop somewhere a quick burrito on the way to school (when time permits) at least two or three times during the week. Often times when I stop somewhere for breakfast burritos before school my kiddo will wait and eat his at lunch. I like to eat mine on the back porch at my pink picnic table covered in outdoor projects I'm "planning on doing while I listen to my wind chimes and contemplate why I can't get my grass to grow....
MIDLAND, TX
Campbell and Bradley announce nuptials

Wesley and Tracy Campbell of Floydada, Texas, proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Kortney Rae, to Logan Dean Bradley, son of Dr. Robert and Lisa Bradley of Lubbock, Texas. Kortney is employed at Goen & Goen Insurance in Floydada and Logan is a vice president at First National Bank of Floydada. The couple will be wed Friday, August 19, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Dolores Acosta

Funeral Mass for Dolores Acosta, 90, of Denver City, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the St. William Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating, with interment following in the Denver City Memorial Park under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
DENVER CITY, TX
Meadow ISD Honors Athletes

On Monday night May 16, 2020 Meadow ISD hosted their annual Athletic Banquet honoring and celebrating their athletes accomplishments. Coach Josh Conner, Head Football/AD began with the Football Awards. Most Improved: Paul “Polly” Franco. Newcomer of the Year: Logan Castaneda. Defensive MVP: Jimmy German. Offinsive MVP: Kaleb Sanchez.
MEADOW, TX
Buc-ee’s Deal Not Official in Amarillo, What Does That Mean for Lubbock?

Back in February, we told you that the City of Amarillo officially approved a Buc-ee's to open. However, it's not that simple. We all thought it was a done deal because the Amarillo City Council vote unanimously to approve a Buc-ee's Travel Center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. New information from MyHighPlains.com claims officials from Buc-ee's told them they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo. They told them that "there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property."
AMARILLO, TX
2 Matador VFD firefighters injured in rollover, transported to UMC in Lubbock

MATADOR, Texas — Two Motley County volunteer firefighters were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock after being injured in a rollover crash Tuesday evening. According to a social media post by the Matador Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. MVFD said the firefighters were responding...
MATADOR, TX

