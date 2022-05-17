BISD Board meets, swears in Board members

Early voting began yesterday, Monday May 16, 2022 for the Texas Primary Runoffs Elections from the March 1, 2022, Primary Elections. In the early voting roundup from Monday May 16, 2022 there were a total of 128 early votes, 2 on the Democratic ballot and 126 on Republican ballot. Of course this election determines the nominees for the General Mid-Terms Election in November. State law mandates in a primary election the candidates from both parties must have a majority of the votes, or basically 50% plus one vote. However, when three or more are running in a contested primary race, some candidates might get a plurality of votes, but not the overall majority. So what began on Monday, May 16, 2022, eligible voters in Terry County, are able to vote on the two local Republican Primary Runoffs, which are for County Judge and Justice of the Peace. There are also other state-wide Republican and Democrat runoffs as well. Something to note about primary runoffs is that if you voted in the original primary on certain party ballot, then you can only vote on that same party ballot for the runoff. If a person did not vote in the original primary, then they can vote in either party runoff but not both.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO