SouthPark adding 5 stores and a brewery. How are other Charlotte malls keeping pace?

Charlotte’s SouthPark mall will add five more stores by August, the late summer, property owner Simon said Tuesday in a news release.

Those moves come as the high-end south Charlotte mall undergoes a “transformational” multimillion-dollar plaza project that will include a brewery opening by late summer, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Stores that have opened or are set to open are:

▪ UNOde50 , a handcrafted jewelry brand featuring pieces authentic to Spanish roots. The store, near Fountain Court next to Tumi, opened in March.

▪ Hive & Colony , a menswear store that uses 3D body scanning to create custom suits, shirts and shirts. The store, near Center Court next to Swarovski, also opened in March.

▪ Tag Heuer , a luxury Swiss watchmaker, will open a 700-square-foot storefront in the Fountain Court near Francesca’s in June.

▪ Blue Nile will offer jewelry repair, cleaning and other services, in its 1,850-square-feet space when it opens in July.

▪ Levi’s , the denim brand, will open in a 2,600-square-foot store next to Kendra Scott near Fountain Court. It will open in August.

SouthPark at 4400 Sharon Road has 165 stores and restaurants, according to the mall’s website.

SouthPark mall strives to be a luxury shopping destination, said Holly Van Cleave, SouthPark’s director of marketing and business development.

Plaza project at SouthPark mall

The mall is undergoing other major changes, too.

In December, Simon said SouthPark would undergo a multimillion-dollar project to include Charlotte brewer Suffolk Punch Brewing ’s expansion, greenspace and an inclusive children’s play area.

Construction is expected to be completed by late summer. The play area and brewery are planned to open simultaneously, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Mall officials have not disclosed the total cost of the project.

Openings at other malls in Charlotte area

Simon’s other two Charlotte-area shopping centers, Charlotte Premium Outlets and Concord Mills, also have seen store openings.

At Charlotte Premium Outlets:

▪ Boss , a brand of Hugo Boss AG, menswear clothing store, opened in March next to Saks Off 5 th Avenue.

▪ Vans “Off the Wall” Outlet with footwear for infants to adults, opened in April near the Nike Factory Store.

▪ Direct Tools Factory Outlet will offer brands like RYOBI, RIDGID and Hoover and new, blemished and factory reconditioned products. The store, across from Polo Ralph Lauren, is expected to open July 1, according to the center’s website.

▪ Adidas is expanding into the former Jade Forest Day Spa space, expanding from 5,000 square feet to 9,500 square feet. It’s expect to open in early July.

Charlotte Premium Outlets at 5404 New Fashion Way, off Interstate 485 in Steele Creek has 104 stores, according to the outlet mall’s website.

At Concord Mills mall in Concord:

▪ BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened March 28. The restaurant, known for deep-dish Chicago pizza, craft beers and Pizookie dessert, opened at entrance 2 near Bonefish Grill.

▪ New Square , an Atlanta-based men’s and women’s urban casual wear shop, opened on April 1 across from Old Navy.

▪ Komma Tea , specializing in drinks and desserts, is expected to open June 1, next to Five Below, according to the mall’s website. A second location is planned near Hot Topic and Sea Life.

▪ Vivian Jewelers , specializing in silver, gold and stainless steel jewelry, is expected to open June 1, according to the mall. The store is near Best Buy and Bass Pro.

Concord Mills at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., northeast of Charlotte, has 187 stores, according to the mall’s website.

At Northlake Mall:

▪ Juicy Body Goddess , a curvy and pluz-size boutique, is open on level 2.

▪ Kitokos , a Black-owned, African apparel and accessories store, is open on level 1.

▪ Style Hause , a vintage clothing, art, customs and collectibles shop, is open on level 2 near Macy’s .

Northlake Community Studio with games like foosball and shuffleboard, plus a library nook, also is open on the lower level near Belk and Auntie Anne’s.

Northlake Mall at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive is managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group. The two-story, 1.1-million-square-foot mall went into receivership a year ago after failing to pay its debts.