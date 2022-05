(Glenwood) -- State lawmakers are still debating how they will fund various transition costs associated with the upcoming closure of the Glenwood Resource Center. Last month, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. This week, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee debated a funding bill for the Department of Health and Human Services. The House version of the bill -- which was passed prior to the closure announcement -- does not include any funding for transitioning residents to the state's other facility in Woodward or to community-based services. State Senator Mark Costello -- a Republican from Imogene -- chairs the HHS Appropriations Subcommittee. He says discussions are ongoing about how to fund the transition over the next two years.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO