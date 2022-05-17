State Supreme Court agrees to hear El Paso County child welfare case

After 120 days of session, some, inevitably, made gains, while others – not so much. Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver: In a January interview with Colorado Politics, Garnett said he focuses every year on one big thing. "Sometimes, I don't know [what it will be], but it always seems to find me," he said. That one big thing this year is fentanyl. Garnett dug deep and marshaled the resources – and patience – to get House Bill 1326 to the finish line, including through hours of some of the most emotional testimony ever heard in the state Capitol. He wrangled with law enforcement and district attorneys over the bill's most contentious provisions, mostly dealing with simple possession, and played defense to ensure the coalition he helped to put together didn't fracture. Garnett walked a tightrope of sorts between the wishes of the harm reduction community, which sees re-felonizing possession of 1 to 4 grams of fentanyl is the wrong approach, and the law enforcement community, which sought a tougher approach to combating the crisis.

