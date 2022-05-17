ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

State Supreme Court agrees to hear El Paso County child welfare case

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Supreme Court will review whether a trial court judge in El Paso County had the ability to terminate a mother and father's parental rights, even though they and their child had moved out of state. The justices agreed in late April to hear the case of E.W.,...

www.coloradopolitics.com

coloradopolitics.com

OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Early voting starts in New Mexico primaries

SANTA FE — Early voting started on May 10 across New Mexico ahead of the June 7 primary Election Day to determine the Republican nominee for governor and Democratic nominees for attorney general and other statewide offices. Election officials began mailing absentee ballots to local voters and county clerk's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradopolitics.com

SESSION 2022: Polis asked and received

Gov. Jared Polis vowed at the beginning of the year to “use every single tool" at the state's disposal to lift the economic burden on Coloradans amidst record-breaking inflation. Viewed through the lens of his office and from the perspective of his allies, he delivered. The governor's critics, however,...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid through fraudulent billing. Thursday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against Martha Sutherland for submitting Medicaid claims and being paid for psychological testing services that never happened. According to The post Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Conspiracy Theories Drive Debate in Race for Top Election Official in CO Springs

Candidates for El Paso County Clerk and Recorder discussed Dominion Voting Systems, ballot boxes, the Colorado Election Security Act, the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), and other hot topics during a Wednesday forum at the Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. The prevalence of unfounded election conspiracy claims has...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: CONFRONTING CRISES | Actions of the 2022 General Assembly

2022 offered legislators the first real opportunity to set an ambitious agenda after two years of limping through the global pandemic, but Colorado's emergence out of the COVID-19 crisis also unleashed a torrent of challenges. There were many familiar problems, such as housing, behavioral health and wildfires, as well as new ones, notably soaring inflation and a spiraling fentanyl crisis that became the focal point of an arduous 120 days of session.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: The images that define the Colorado General Assembly

Gov. Jared Polis is greeted by President of the Senate Leroy Garcia before delivering his State of the State address on Jan. 13 at the state Capitol. Polis would go on to outline an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signal the start of the campaign to pass what would become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court overturns jail sentence for Arapahoe County teen

An 18-year-old who received a mandatory five-day jail sentence for being a juvenile in possession of a handgun must be resentenced under the broader range of options available to offenders who are no longer children, the state's Court of Appeals has decided. In the case involving a teenager identified as...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Labor-led coalition doubles down on poll that sparked outrage in Democratic legislative primary

A coalition of labor unions said this week that a poll it fielded in a Democratic legislative primary in Denver wasn't meant to inflame racial bias after another group of union leaders cried foul, accusing the poll's sponsors of using the survey to launch "overtly racist and outrageously false attacks" on one of the candidates running in Colorado's June primary.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Dems say media biased toward GOP mayor candidate

Thirty-Five Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Buie Seawell told The Colorado Statesman that he was unnerved by the media’s over-the-top glee in supporting the Republican’s candidate for Denver mayor, Don Bain. Floyd Ciruli, a former chair of the state’s Democratic apparatus, echoed Seawell, arguing that...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Mexico Closes National Forests, Could Colorado Do The Same?

DENVER (CBS4)– Fires and dry weather are forcing a severe move in New Mexico and questions about whether the same thing might be needed here. The US Forest Service will implement a full closure of several national forest areas including the Santa Fe National Forest starting Thursday, May 19. (credit: CBS) It means recreation sites like campgrounds, roads, trails and trailheads will be closed to the general public. “It’s not taken lightly a lot of factors are considered,” said Donna Nemeth, the US Forest Service’s press officer in Colorado about such decisions. “We understand that people want to use and should their public...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Attorney General Phil Weiser announces Pfizer will refund more than $100K to Colorado consumers after failing to honor coupons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced Pfizer will refund $107,174.82 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. Colorado collaborated with Vermont, Arizona, and Kansas to reach this settlement. From at least 2014-2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Boulder makes right moves on guns; register guns like cars; Congress must be strong on guns; bishop’s response is hypocritical

Ann Michelle Hill: Gun violence: Boulder making right moves with ordinances. Gun violence has infiltrated our community, and it’s past time we take action. Thanks to our state passing SB-246, a law that now allows local municipalities to regulate firearms, Boulder can create laws that will protect our community. The Boulder City Council is doing just that.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

WATCH: COLORADO POLITICKING | Fentanyl, abortion and more from a busy legislative session

This week on Colorado Politicking, managing editor Luige Del Puerto and reporters Marianne Goodland, Hannah Metzger, Seth Klamann join host Pat Poblete for a special end-of-session episode recapping everything that happened during the Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session. Read previous coverage on our stories here:. To see previous episodes,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Who's got the juice?

After 120 days of session, some, inevitably, made gains, while others – not so much. Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver: In a January interview with Colorado Politics, Garnett said he focuses every year on one big thing. "Sometimes, I don't know [what it will be], but it always seems to find me," he said. That one big thing this year is fentanyl. Garnett dug deep and marshaled the resources – and patience – to get House Bill 1326 to the finish line, including through hours of some of the most emotional testimony ever heard in the state Capitol. He wrangled with law enforcement and district attorneys over the bill's most contentious provisions, mostly dealing with simple possession, and played defense to ensure the coalition he helped to put together didn't fracture. Garnett walked a tightrope of sorts between the wishes of the harm reduction community, which sees re-felonizing possession of 1 to 4 grams of fentanyl is the wrong approach, and the law enforcement community, which sought a tougher approach to combating the crisis.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Man Wanted For Murder Caught After Stealing Cop Car

A Colorado man wanted for murder is facing a slew of charges after being caught stealing a cop car and racking up numerous charges in the process. The Colorado man has been identified as 32-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie and is facing numerous charges. Uwadibie first caught the eye of police after being named a suspect in a homicide in which the man was confirmed to have been inside the deceased's Colorado Springs apartment.
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Colorado residents will be paid up to $800

Colorado residents will be getting a stimulus check, worth up to $800. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide relief payments to residents. Colorado Governor, Jared Polis announced the Colorado Cashback program. It will provide stimulus payments to eligible residents. Find additional details here. This program as announced as inflation...
COLORADO STATE

