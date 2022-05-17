ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon Man Accused Of Breaking Leg Of Kitten, SPCA Says

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The injured kitten Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester

A Westchester man is facing charges for allegedly breaking the leg of an 8-week-old kitten, the SPCA announced.

In Mount Vernon, law enforcement authorities received reports that a kitten had been struck with a broomstick, prompting a multi-agency investigation led by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit.

According to SPCA Chief Ernest Lungaro and Mount Vernon Police Officer Brianna Mecca, the investigation led to the arrest of Mount Vernon resident Erby Charlemagne, who allegedly abused the kitten and was charged with animal cruelty, they announced on Tuesday, May 17.

Investigators said that Charlemagne allegedly hit an 8-week-old kitten weighing 1.3 pounds with the broomstick and threw it into a wall.

The kitten had to be rushed to a local veterinarian for emergency medical attention, and at the hospital, it was determined that the animal’s femur bone was broken as well as neurological deficits consistent with blunt force trauma, according to the SPCA.

“We will never understand how someone could be so cruel to an innocent animal,” SPCA of Westchester Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf stated. “We hope this poor, defenseless kitten can recover from this vicious act.”

