ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Why does Fresno rank so low on U.S. News’ annual report of best places to live?

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Fresno was No. 141 among the nation’s best places to live in 2022 in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

The yearly comparison of the nation’s largest 150 urban centers put Huntsville, Ala., at the top of its list, followed by Colorado Springs and Green Bay.

San Jose (No. 5 overall), San Francisco (No. 10) and San Diego (No. 107) were tops in California. Fresno ranked No. 8 in the state.

The U.S. News report said it bases its rankings on “quality of life” and “value” to determine an overall score.

In placing Fresno nine spots from the bottom, the report gave the city a score of 5.4 out of 10 overall, 6.2 in terms of quality of life and 4.3 in value.

Determining factors used by U.S. News include statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Labor, along with the website’s own “internal resources.”

On the positive side, U.S. News said the city is surrounded by farms that produce organic produce, with a “diverse job market,” but also reported the city is the 17th-most dangerous in the nation. It noted both violent and property crime are higher than the national average.

The city’s Tower District and it’s annual Rogue Festival were cited as cultural assets to the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYEsI_0fhAoLmY00
Fresno’s eclectic Tower District was cited as a key asset of the city in a ranking released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. LARRY VALENZUELA/lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Major employers listed in the report included Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno State and Aetna.

Fresno came in at No. 145 in terms of best places to retire. Housing costs, a hot topic in 2022 at the Fresno City Council, were reported to be an average of $430,212, well over the national average of $365,000.

No mention, however, was made of air quality in the city although Fresno’s air is frequently ranked among the worst in U.S. cities.

Other California cities ranking above Fresno in the report were Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Santa Rosa.

However, Fresno topped Modesto, Bakersfield, Visalia and Stockton in the Central Valley, and also came out above Vallejo and Salinas.

The remaining top 10 in the national rankings were Boulder, Colo.; San Jose; Raleigh, N.C.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Portland, Maine; Sarasota, Fla.; and San Francisco.

Comments / 25

user 676
2d ago

That’s because Fresno is a crime ridden armpit. There’s really no redeeming qualities to offer. Gang violence, poor neighborhoods. Downtown has absolutely nothing as to nightlife. Frankly it’s dangerous at night. Murders & shootings daily.

Reply
18
Troy1852
2d ago

We moved here from Los Angeles because my wife was transferred by her department. We are moving back to L.A. when she retires otherwise we’ll die of boredom here.

Reply(1)
5
timmy
2d ago

Fresno claim to fame is....you're a few hours away from something to do, lol. In other words.....Fresno is boring, but you can leave to enjoy life.

Reply
3
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno is 11th fastest growing county in California

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
GV Wire

Long-Awaited SE Fresno Regional Park/Soccer Complex Is on the Way

Residents in southeast Fresno have been waiting for a dedicated soccer park since 2006. Now their dream is taking shape. Land donated by the federal government long ago from a former USDA experimental farm will finally be put to use for its intended purpose. This summer, the Fresno City Council...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Visalia, CA
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
blackchronicle.com

California shakes off the worst of the Delta variant surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by half from the summer peak, as California continues to steadily, if slowly, shake off the worst of the Delta surge. California reached its summer peak in hospitalizations on the last day of August, when 8,353 people with confirmed COVID-19 were in the state’s hospitals. As of Monday, there were 4,467 people hospitalized — a number last seen in early August as the Delta surge picked up steam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News#U S Census Bureau#U S News World Report#The U S Census Bureau
thesungazette.com

The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

VISALIA – Here’s a news scoop: The best ice cream on the planet, according to some restaurant guides, is coming to Visalia. Visalians Cali and Brandon Sorensen will be opening a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt walk-up parlor next to the new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall. Both franchises will be located in the former Mainland Skate building being renovated into four quick serve restaurants. Property owner Fung Lee moved his Mainland Skate store to the Visalia Mall and will lease the building to the ice cream shop, chicken restaurant as well as a pizza place and a sandwich store.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

California getting new state park for 1st time in 13 years

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Why Fresno State’s president wants the library’s name changed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The president of Fresno State is officially in support of changing the name of the university’s Henry Madden Library, according to a letter released Wednesday. In the letter, dated May 18 and addressed to the California State University system’s executive vice chancellor, Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval formally recommended that the CSU […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
1K+
Followers
290
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy